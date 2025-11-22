Watch: Cardi B turns her baby boy’s umbilical cord into a gold-plated heart-shaped pendant

Cardi B welcomed her fourth child earlier this month. This is her first baby with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. To preserve a piece of his birth forever, the rapper has got her son’s umbilical cord turned into a heart-shaped gold pendant, according to E! News. Cardi B welcomed her fourth child earlier this month.(Instagram/iamcardib)

Juliane Marie Corona, the owner of Mommy Made Encapsulations and creator of the piece, shared a video on her Instagram, giving audiences a glimpse into the process of preserving the umbilical cord.

After welcoming her son, Cardi B earlier shared several pictures with the newborn, giving her fans a peek into her postpartum look. In the caption, the rapper simply wrote, “11/4” with a teddy bear, a white heart, and a baseball emoji.

Cardi B gets umbilical cord turned into jewellery piece

In the video shared on Instagram, Corona shared the process of making the pendant. She wrapped the umbilical cord over a heart-shaped coil. Later, the creator went on to dehydrate the piece and dip it into a gold chrome. In the caption of the video, the creator wrote, “Where her journey started…turned into a keepsake she’ll treasure forever.”

She further added, “The umbilical cord is the very first connection between a mother and her baby—the lifeline that nourished, protected, and carried them through every moment of pregnancy.”

Cardi B and Corona have collaborated in the past as well. The rapper had gotten the placenta of her third baby printed, and a part of the organ was made into consumable capsules.

As for the cost of the creation, the pendant from an umbilical cord was priced at $615, according to the website. Other products, such as placenta encapsulation, cost the customers around $500, with $50-60 extra based on the customization.

Cardi B announces birth of her fourth child

Cardi B announced the birth of her fourth baby by dropping a carousel post on social media. While the rapper kept the baby’s face hidden, the new parents looked overjoyed welcoming the baby boy into the family.

As the fans and friends of the couple congratulated them, Diggs also showed his support: “Proud of you boo butt !!!! Love you.”

Cardi B shares three other children - Kulture, Wave, and Blossom - with her estranged husband, Offset.

