Mark Ruffalo gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jennifer Garner pays tribute. See pics

Ace actor Mark Ruffalo has become the latest celebrity to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a ceremony on Thursday. The Poor Things actor appeared at the special occasion with his wife Sunrise Coigney and two of their three kids – Bella, 18, and Keen, 22. Odette, 16, People reported. (Also Read: Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo admit they didn't understand Marvel dialogue: ‘We would just drive each other insane’) Mark Ruffalo gets his star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Mark's acceptance speech

“My kids, Bella and Keen and Odette, you taught me so much about being a parent, being a man, being an actor, and this is your star, my whole family, in ways that you won't understand for some time,” Mark expressed his gratitude to his family in the acceptance speech.

Jennifer Garner's tribute

Mark's close friend and actor Jennifer Garner was also present at the ceremony. She gave a huge shoutout to Mark. "How lucky are we to have been in a movie that kids are still dressing up as for Halloween?" said Garner in her speech, referring to their 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going On 30.

"I wonder if my colleagues Reese Witherspoon (Just Like Heaven, 2005), Jennifer Aniston (Rumor Has It, 2005), Gwyneth (Paltrow - Thanks For Sharing, 2012), Keira Knightley (Begin Again, 2013) – I wonder if they would agree that Mark owes this rom-com success to the scruffy hair, the untucked, cute button down, both of which became the norm for cute guys everywhere for the next 20 years," she added.

"I wonder if these esteemed ladies enjoyed Mark's anxiety as much as I did?" she continued. "I wonder if he tried to drop out of their films like he did out of ours after the first rehearsal of the Thriller dance, where Mark went from kind of shocked that we actually had to do this to antsy to deathly quiet to 'Bro, this is not for me'. "To work with you, Mark, is to love you, I don't care what anyone says," Garner said.

Mark is the 2,772nd person to receive a star on the famed street. He also received a tribute from director David Fincher, who he worked with in the 2007 crime drama Zodiac.

