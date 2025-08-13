Marty Supreme trailer: Timothée Chalamet aspires to become a ping pong star, charms ‘moviestar’ Gwyneth Paltrow. Watch

Marty Supreme trailer: Timothée Chalamet is here with the trailer for his upcoming release, Marty Supreme. Directed by Josh Safdie, this highly anticipated film stars Timothée Chalamet as ping-pong player Marty Mauser. Can he get an Oscar for this role, after coming close to winning twice in the same race? The trailer surely makes a good case for awards attention. Timothée Chalamet makes a case for himself in the Marty Supreme trailer.

Marty Supreme trailer

The trailer begins with Marty standing in his shorts and a long overcoat in his lavish suite bedroom, calling Gwyneth Paltrow, the movie star, over the phone. ‘I saw you in the lobby yesterday,’ he flirts, and begins to make a case for himself as someone who is a ‘performer’ as well. An article in the daily newspaper is proof for him.

The premise then shifts to him making a pitch for himself in the game of table tennis. He makes his bets and earns the prizes. We get glimpses of his steady rise as he climbs the ranks to become the U.S. men’s singles champion over the years. But along with the success arrives misunderstandings, chaos and unwanted trouble. Marty Supreme traces his journey from the drive to the craze.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented: “Yeah at this point I’m more than comfortable and confident in saying that Timothée Chalamet is the most exciting actor working today.” Another said, ”Idk if it's the glasses or the moustache but Timothee genuinely looks unrecognizable. The crew did a good job." A comment read, “This is going to make me cry, and laugh at the same time. A24, Josh and Timothée are delivering a masterpiece.”

Marty Supreme also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, Tyler, the Creator, and Odessa A’zion. It also marks Josh Safdie’s first time directing since co-helming Uncut Gems with his brother Benny Safdie. It is set to release in theatres on December 25.