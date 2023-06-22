Marvel and Disney reportedly skipping Hall H presentation at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel and Disney have reportedly decided not to hold a Hall H presentation at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, as reported by The Wrap.

The Hall H panel is one of the biggest highlights of the convention, drawing massive crowds of eager fans. But, this year, Marvel's presence will be limited to a booth on the show floor.

Disney has yet to make an official announcement, but this news doesn't come as a surprise.

Why the setback?.

One of the primary reasons for Marvel's absence from the event could be the ongoing writers' strike against studios. Plus, the Screen Actors Guild has approved a strike that may come into effect on July 1.

With potential strikes looming and the absence of actors and writers, it becomes challenging to envision directors being enthusiastic participants in a panel. It would also be difficult for the studio to conceal the absence of its star-studded cast from the event. This issue extends beyond Disney, as HBO and Universal are also mentioned in The Wrap's report as potentially not hosting panels.

Another factor that may have contributed to Disney and Marvel's decision is the lack of major announcements to make. Last year's SDCC panel featured sneak peeks at projects like Secret Invasion, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which have since been released. Disney's recent schedule adjustments have left few immediate releases for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The ongoing writers' strike could potentially lead to further delays in upcoming projects.

While there are still a couple of Disney+ series in the pipeline, the absence of actors and writers would hamper promotional efforts. Although there may be exciting casting announcements, these cannot be made during a strike.

Fans can take solace in the fact that announcements regarding the future of the MCU will inevitably arrive through alternative channels.

In the past, Disney and Marvel have skipped Comic-Con and Hall H, opting to make major announcements during Disney's investor day, typically held in November or December. This timing aligns more favorably with the potential resolution of strikes, allowing Marvel to unveil their plans for the MCU without any hindrances.

Eager fans can look forward to alternative platforms, such as Disney's investor day, where Marvel is likely to share their future plans for the MCU.