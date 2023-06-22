‘Which one?…’, Khloe Kardashian reveals hilarious reply to Michele Morrone's 'How is your dad?' question

Khloé Kardashian, known for her unfiltered personality, opened up about her unique first conversation with actor Michele Morrone during a recent episode of The Kardashians. Aired on Thursday, June 22, the reality TV star shared an amusing anecdote from their encounter at a Milan Fashion Week event. Khloé Kardashian, known for her unfiltered personality, opened up about her unique first conversation with actor Michele Morrone.

The Good American co-founder, aged 38, recalled their pre-show conversation, saying, "He's a very handsome man, but I had no idea who he was. We were talking before the show, and he's like, 'I have two kids, and they are in Lebanon.' And I said, 'That is nice. I have two kids. My daughter is 4 and my son is still an infant.'"

Khloé continued with a humorous twist, sharing, "So he was like, 'You look great.' And I said, 'Oh, I didn't [give birth to] the baby. It was a surrogate. ... And it was so f—king weird.' He said, 'I love you because you are so not PC [politically correct].'"

Never one to shy away from addressing her eventful life, Khloé couldn't resist cracking jokes about her past. She jokingly speculated that Michele must have thought she was "nuts" after their conversation, quipping, "It is too easy to make people uncomfortable. So how is your dad? Which one? One is dead, and one turned into a girl," referring to Caitlyn Jenner's transition.

The reality star also touched on her divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom, adding, "Why did you get a divorce? Oh, I found him in a brothel. I can go on and on. I am going to start making up different stuff, but you can't come up with something better than the truth."

Earlier in the episode, filmed in September 2022, Khloé expressed her satisfaction with the rumors surrounding her and Michele. The pair sparked dating speculation when the actor shared a cozy photo of them backstage at a Milan fashion show.

However, Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Khloé and the 365 Days star were just friends. A representative for Michele clarified, "They were both at the Dolce & Gabbana show, and the fashion brand asked them to take a photo together. He thought [Khloé] was very nice. That was the extent of their interaction."

While the dating rumors were debunked, Khloé enjoyed the attention that came with the viral photos. Recounting the moment, she said, "He was like, 'Can I put my hand on your waist for a photo?' And I was like, 'That is so nice that you asked me.' He grabbed the small of my waist, and I was like, 'Yes, daddy.' I like the narrative. It is better than the narrative I have been having, so I don't care."

Khloé's personal life has been a constant source of headlines, particularly her on-again, off-again relationship with Tristan Thompson. Despite their tumultuous past, Khloé maintains a friendly relationship with Tristan for the sake of their children.

As the episode aired, Khloé reflected on their dynamic, stating, "Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship. We get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What's done is done, so why would I be still holding on to [past drama] for? I don't need to punish him because I am not getting back together with him."