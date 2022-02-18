Marvel's Kevin Feige says Endgame was 'final Avengers movie', fans are in denial: 'Deeply sad'

It seems the Avengers will never assemble again, at least not in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In a recent interaction, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige hinted that the 2019 release Avengers: Endgame was the last film to feature the iconic superhero team.

Avengers: Endgame is the most successful superhero film of all time and for a brief while, was the highest-grossing film in history. The 2019 film saw the titular team of heroes undo the damage done to the universe by Thanos (Josh Brolin) and bringing an end to the MCU's Infinity Saga, which spanned close to two dozen movies over 11 years.

Recently, speaking on the Marvel Studios Assembled show, Kevin, Marvel Studios President and Marvel Chief Creative Officer, said, "Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now past their tenth anniversary and with the release of the final Avengers movie, we've finally completed a 22-movie Infinity Saga."

There had been speculations as to whether the Avengers would ever return to the screen as many of the original members are dead or retired, including Robert Downey Jr's Iron Man, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, and Chris Evans' Captain America. There were theories that new characters such as Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) could replace the fallen heroes in a new-look Avengers soon. However, this does seem to be the end of the road for Avengers in its original form in the MCU.

@Kevfeige Kevin you said a couple years ago at Comic-Con that Avengers would still be here are you have it all out. But now you're saying plans of change and the Avengers endgame is the last Avengers movie what's up with that. As a fan all of the Avengers I am deeply sad. — Jeff Toth (@JeffToth17) February 18, 2022

Me seeing Kevin Feige saying Endgame was the last Avengers movie: pic.twitter.com/HN9euEm52C — THE YEAR OF THE GOAT (@Marvelous_Jedi_) February 17, 2022

Fans have reacted to the development with a mix of sadness and denial. Some fans have pointed out that it was inevitable as Kevin Feige has hinted that Endgame was the final planned Avengers film for some years. However, others are still not convinced. Many called Kevin Feige a 'liar' while some said his words had been twisted out of context. "Kevin Feige said that Endgame would be the final Avengers movie of the Infinity Saga, and other outlets are misconstruing his words," wrote one fan on Twitter.

Other fans are sad at the departure of a title and team that gave four memorable films and countless pop culture moments. "As a fan all of the Avengers I am deeply sad," tweeted a fan.

The MCU is continuing sans the Avengers though. The franchise's last outing Spider-Man: No Way Home raked up $1.7 billion at the global box office and it has several big titles lined up over the next few years, starting with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, releasing May 6.

