MCU catch-up: Movies and shows to watch ahead of Thunderbolts

As Marvel Studios gears up for the highly anticipated release of Thunderbolts, fans are preparing to dive into a darker, more complex corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), as reported by The Wrap. Here is a primer to the key MCU films and television series that set the stage for Thunderbolts, for both new viewers eager to get right in and seasoned fans looking to brush up on their knowledge.(AP)

The film brings together a lineup of morally ambiguous characters—some reformed, some still haunted by their past—making it one of the boldest team-ups Marvel has attempted so far, as reported by Total Film.

Also read: Thunderbolts* post-credit scene leak sparks speculation on Reddit

With new viewers eager to jump in and longtime fans hoping to refresh their memory, here's a guide to the essential MCU movies and shows that lay the foundation for Thunderbolts.

Black Widow (2021)

This film introduces three of the Thunderbolts' key players: Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Taskmaster. It explores Yelena's upbringing in the Red Room, her connection to Natasha Romanoff, and the legacy of espionage that follows her. Red Guardian provides the muscle and tragic nostalgia, while Taskmaster emerges as a silent but deadly force struggling to reclaim her autonomy.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021)

A major cornerstone for both Bucky Barnes and John Walker, this series explores Bucky’s quest for redemption and emotional healing after decades as the Winter Soldier. It also marks the rise—and fall—of John Walker as Captain America, revealing his flaws, intensity, and eventual rebirth as US Agent. It’s also where audiences first meet Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the mysterious figure quietly recruiting her own team.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

While more lighthearted in tone, this instalment introduces Ava Starr, a.k.a. Ghost. Her unstable quantum powers, tragic origin, and struggle to survive make her one of the most emotionally nuanced characters joining the Thunderbolts. Understanding her backstory adds depth to her likely role in the upcoming film.

Hawkeye (2021)

This series revisits Yelena Belova’s story following the events of Black Widow, offering a closer look at her grief over Natasha’s death and her conflict with Clint Barton. The show adds dimension to Yelena's motivations, humour, and fighting style, painting a fuller picture of the character she has become.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Going back to where it all started, this film explains the origins of the Super Soldier Serum that plays a critical role in shaping several Thunderbolts members. Bucky Barnes, Steve Rogers, and the ideological foundation of Captain America all stem from this film’s core themes of duty and sacrifice.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

A critical piece of Bucky’s transformation, this film explores his time as a brainwashed assassin. It introduces the morally grey world of covert operations, Hydra infiltration, and government overreach—all ideas that resonate strongly with the tone of Thunderbolts.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

The events of this film fracture the Avengers and define where many Thunderbolts members find themselves post-split. Bucky continues to grapple with his past, and audiences get a taste of how quickly alliances can shift when ideology clashes with loyalty.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

While Endgame focuses on wrapping up the Infinity Saga, its aftermath leaves deep scars. Bucky is adjusting to a post-Blip world, and the legacy of Natasha Romanoff looms large over Yelena’s future. The film serves as an emotional reset for many of the Thunderbolts’ future members.

Secret Invasion (2023)

This series isn't directly tied to the Thunderbolts, but it introduces a climate of suspicion and hidden agendas that fits the atmosphere of the upcoming film. With shape-shifting threats and moral uncertainty, the world is more vulnerable—and more desperate—for a team that doesn’t play by the rules.

WandaVision (2021)

While Wanda Maximoff isn’t part of the Thunderbolts lineup, this series mirrors the kind of personal trauma and identity crises that several Thunderbolts members face. It’s a meditation on loss, transformation, and the danger of unchecked power—all themes that could emerge in Thunderbolts.

Unlike the idealism of the Avengers or the chaos of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the Thunderbolts operate in the grey. They are not here to inspire; they’re here to clean up messes, atone for mistakes, and maybe, along the way, become something more than weapons.

Also read: Winter Soldier aKa Sebastian Stan reveals surviving on residuals from Hot Tub Time Machine before landing role in MCU

Catching up on these key MCU entries will not only enhance the viewing experience but also offer a deeper appreciation for the emotional baggage, shifting loyalties, and haunted pasts that define each Thunderbolt. When they arrive on screen, they won’t be fighting to save the world—they’ll be fighting to save themselves.