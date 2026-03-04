Meet Geeta Gandbhir, Indian origin director who has two separate films nominated for Oscars 2026

As the 2026 Oscars race heats up, a few lucky performers have found themselves to have secured multiple nominations. But rarer among them is American filmmakerGeetaGandbhir, whois making waves in this year’s Oscar documentary race. Geeta, an Indian origin filmmaker, has earned two nominations for two different films. Geeta Gandbhir poses for a portrait during the 98th Academy Awards Oscar nominees luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Her film The Perfect Neighbor is nominated in the best documentary feature category, while The Devil is Busy is in the running for best documentary short.

Both films were already on the Academy’s shortlist of 15 before nominations were announced, soGeeta knew she had a strong chance. Still, the moment itself caught her off guard.

“Don’tjudge me. I slept through the nominations. I was so anxious the night before. I planned to go to bed early and sleep well, but I was awake until three in the morning staring at the ceiling. Iliterally sleptthrough the announcements,” she told Reuters at the Independent Spirit Awards.