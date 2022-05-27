Meghan Markle visits Texas, pays respects to victims of mass shooting as a ‘mother'

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Meghan Markle visited a memorial site in Texas and paid her respects to those who lost their lives in the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas this week. 
Meghan Markle places flowers as she mourns at a makeshift memorial outside Uvalde County Courthouse in Uvalde, Texas. (AFP)(AFP)
Published on May 27, 2022 08:55 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Former actor and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle visited a memorial site in Texas to pay her respects to those who died in the elementary school shooting in the city. She was seen in a white tee and denims as she placed white flowers at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday. A 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde this week. Also read: Texas shooting: Priyanka Chopra says condolences aren't enough, Selena Gomez frustrated at the horror in her home state

Meghan lives in California with her husband, Prince Harry and their two children. She took the trip to Texas in a personal capacity as a mother to offer her condolences and support in person to a “community experiencing unimaginable grief,” according to her spokesperson.

Meghan sat down on her knees and hung her head at the cross for 10-year-old victim Uziyah Garcia. She left the flowers at the memorial and stood with her arms crossed while she looked at the memorials.

Law enforcement officers killed the shooter, identified as a young local Salvador Ramos. He shot his 66-year-old grandmother in the face at their Uvalde home and then fled in her truck as she summoned help. He spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre at the school. Investigators say they don't yet know a motive for the shootings.

The gunman crashed the truck outside the school, got out with a rifle and approached a back door, officials said. They said an officer assigned to the school “engaged” him, but he got into the building and down a hallway to a fourth-grade classroom. After locking the classroom door, he opened fire around with an AR-15-style rifle, carrying multiple magazines. A team including local officers and Border Patrol agents ultimately forced the door open and shot him to death after he fired at them, police said.

(With AP inputs)

