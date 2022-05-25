Texas shooting: Selena Gomez frustrated at the horror in her home state, Swara Bhaskar asks 'what the hell is going on'

As Texas witnessed yet another horrifying episode of school shootings, people from around the world, including those from the world of entertainment, have voiced their anger. Stars such as Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and others took to social media to demand abolishment of the gun lobby in the US so that strong steps could be taken against mass shooting in the future. (Also read: Children killed at Texas school visited the zoo, had summer holidays in 2 days)

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement. The death toll also included two adults, authorities said. Gov. Greg Abbott said one of the two was a teacher.

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Singer Selena Gomez took to Twitter to voice her frustration at the killings. “Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education. A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe? It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually change the laws to prevent these shootings in the future,” she wrote.

Singer Taylor Swift also tweeted about the ‘murders’. “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep,” she wrote as she shared a video of Steve Kerr, basketball coach and former player, as she spoke emotionally about the incident.

Mindy Kaling wrote, “It happens, and then life goes on. Then it happens again. And the only thing that changes - the literal only thing - is that it happens sooner and sooner.” Lord of the Rings star Elijah Woods wrote, “My heart is with the families and children of Robb Elementary in Texas. Truly horrifying.”

Indian actor Swara Bhasker, who often travels to the US, also spoke about the killings. “What the hell is going on in the USA?!! This is horrific and tragic! Seems entirely avoidable too .. why are gun laws not changing in the USA? 14 children dead in a school & only 10 days after the #Buffalo shooting. My heart goes out to the parents & families,” she wrote.

The assault at Robb Elementary School in the Latino town of Uvalde was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, in December 2012. Hours after the attack, families were still awaiting word on their children.

(With AP inputs)

