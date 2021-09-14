Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Met Gala 2021: From Rihanna, Lil Nas X, Timothée Chalamet to Iman, best red carpet appearances. See pics

The Met Gala 2021 took place on Monday with hundreds in attendance. Rapper Lil Nas X, singers Rihanna and Billie Eilish, and model Iman were among the best-dressed celebs at the event.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 09:54 AM IST
Lil Nas X (Reuters), Billie Eilish (AFP), Iman (Reuters) and Rihanna (Reuters).

The Met Gala 2021 took place in New York on Monday with a crowd of nearly 400 actors, athletes, and performers in attendance. The event was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Rapper Lil Nas X, singers Rihanna and Billie Eilish, model Iman were among the best-dressed celebrities of the night. This year's official theme was American Independence.

Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach tulle corset gown by Oscar de la Renta, with her hair styled in a Marilyn Monroe-esque bob, at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala. Rihanna wore a huge black Balenciaga outfit and hat. She wore over 267 carats of Bulgari diamonds, including two choker necklaces.

Rapper Lil Nas X wore Versace and stripped down to reveal not one, but three gold outfits--from cape to armour to embellished jumpsuit. Kim Kardashian opted for an all-black ensemble. She covered her face in a black Balenciaga outfit and accessorised with heels and wore her hair in a ponytail.

Ralph Lauren dressed Jennifer Lopez in fur. Her brown ensemble featured her signature plunge at the neck and high slit, and a wide-brimmed Western-style hat. Supermodel Iman opted for a stunning feathered gold and beige headdress and cage skirt. Timothée Chalamet had Converse sneakers on his feet but Cartier diamonds on his outfit. He called his outfit, including Rick Owens sweatpants, 'a bit of everything'.

Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach tulle corset gown by Oscar de la Renta. (AFP)
Rapper Lil Nas X wore Versace and stripped down to reveal not one, but three gold outfits. (Reuters)
Rihanna wore a huge black Balenciaga outfit and hat. (Reuters)
Timothée Chalamet had Converse sneakers on his feet but Cartier diamonds on his outfit.
Iman opted for a stunning feathered gold and beige headdress and cage skirt. (Reuters)
Kim Kardashian opted for an all-black ensemble. (Reuters)
Ralph Lauren dressed Jennifer Lopez in fur. (Reuters)
Jennifer Hudson was also at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet. (AFP)
Carolyn B Maloney was at the Met Gala 2021. (AFP)

Megan Fox wore a plunging red lace-up Dundas gown covered in sequins and cutouts. The 35-year-old actor switched up her hairstyle for the occasion as well, sporting a ponytail and bangs with a fiery red lipstick. Carolyn B Maloney, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were also among the best-dressed at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet.

The gala, which raises money for the museum's Costume Institute, was pushed last year from its traditional May berth and morphed this year into a two-part affair marking the institute's 75th anniversary.

(with AP inputs)

