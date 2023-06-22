Method Studios clarifies use of AI in Secret Invasion opening credits amid backlash

Method Studios, the team behind Marvel’s latest mini-TV series Secret Invasion, has responded to the controversy surrounding the use of AI in the creation of the opening credit sequence.

Marvel's Secret Invasion introduction sequence(Marvel)

Contrary to earlier reports, the studio clarified that AI was just one tool among many used by human artists during the creative process.

In a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter, Method Studios emphasized that their use of a custom AI tool was in line with the project's overall theme and desired aesthetic.

“AI is just one tool among the array of toolsets our artists used,” the statement read.

The statement highlighted that the incorporation of AI did not replace ‘No artists' jobs but rather complemented and assisted the creative teams.

According to Method Studios, “The entire process, guided by expert art direction, encompassed the initial storyboard phase, illustration, AI generation, 2D/3D animation and culminated in the final compositing stage,” ensuring a cohesive and visually appealing outcome.

The controversy stemmed from an interview between director Ali Selim and Polygon, who mentioned the use of AI technology in the Secret Invasion title sequence. But, Method Studios' statement contradicts this claim, asserting that AI was just one component of the overall creative toolkit.

Selim shared, “When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it—it just came right out of the shape shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? Who did this? Who is this?”

The debate around using AI for artistic purposes has sparked significant backlash online. While Method Studios maintains that AI was used in conjunction with human artists, the discussion surrounding the role of AI in art creation continues to evolve.

Marvel’s new television miniseries brings back Nick Fury in this spy thriller. At the end of Captain Marvel, Nick Fury promised to help Skrulls find a new home but 30 years later, he is yet to fulfill his promise. Enraged, a group of Skrulls have infiltrated the world’s top institutes and are threatening to take Earth as their new home by destroying humanity. Nick Fury and his allies must thwart their plans and save the world!

Secret Invasion, including the disputed title sequence, is currently available for streaming on Disney Plus.