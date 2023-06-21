Marvel uses AI to animate the opening sequence for Secret Invasion, fans not impressed

The first episode of Marvel’s Secret Invasion has taken the MCU fandom by storm with its shocking end. But the ending is not the only part of the episode that is receiving attention. The episode’s opening sequence was created using artificial intelligence and fans are not impressed. Marvel's Secret Invasion introduction sequence(Marvel)

Director and executive producer Ali Selim revealed to Polygon that Method Studios designed the opening sequence using artificial intelligence, believing that it plays with the very themes of the show. He said, “When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it — it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know?Who did this? Who is this?”.

“We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change,” Selim added.

This move by Marvel seems apt considering the show revolves around shapeshifting skrulls consistently duping humans around them. With morphing faces all around, you never know who to trust.

Fans have expressed their disappointment with the sequence. They believe the sequence is “gross” and are blaming AI for the poor quality. It seems to be quite a fall from Marvel’s previous, widely-praised sequences. They have criticised Marvel for resorting to AI instead and denying talented artists job opportunities. Many are also planning to boycott the series as a result.

The opening sequence is not the only element of the show receiving criticism. The bland and unoriginal script has also been attacked by critics. This is only the beginning of the show though, and there is a chance that it will improve. Yet, fans and critics alike are wary.

Marvel’s new television miniseries brings back Nick Fury in this spy thriller. At the end of Captain Marvel, Nick Fury promised to help Skrulls find a new home but 30 years later, he is yet to fulfil his promise. Enraged, a group of Skrulls have infiltrated the world’s top institutes and are threatening to take Earth as their new home by destroying humanity. Nick Fury and his allies must thwart their plans and save the world!