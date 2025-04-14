Mickey Rourke kicked out of Celebrity Big Brother for aggressive behaviour, sexual language

Hollywood star Mickey Rourke has been kicked out of Celebrity Big Brother after being told he used “inappropriate sexual language” on the show. The Bafta-winning star of The Wrestler, 72, was asked to leave the ITV1 show on Saturday after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”, according to reports. (Also read: Bella Thorne accuses former co-star Mickey Rourke of injuring her genitals on set, humiliating her: 'I had bruises') Actor Mickey Rourke has left Celebrity Big Brother (Ray Burmiston/ITV/Initial/PA)

Mickey Rourke's latest fight on Celebrity Big Brother

Rourke has caused upset in the house since the series began and made former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa cry after making comments about her sexuality. Sunday’s episode depicted the events that led up to his departure, including an instance where he used language that made The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise uncomfortable. Things became heated between Rourke and Love Island star Chris Hughes during a pirate-themed shopping task where US singer Siwa has been given the role of captain and is in charge of steering the ship. Rourke went on to threaten Hughes after he felt the latter was intimidating him.

Big Brother then called Rourke to the diary room, where he was reprimanded. Rae Wise said she has felt “very uneasy” and referenced a comment Rourke made earlier in the day, which made her uncomfortable. In the diary room Big Brother told Rourke: “Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive. Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella.”

Mickey Rourke kicked off the show

Rourke replied: “Oh, I’m not aware of that but okay.” Big Brother added: “This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public. This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language.” Rourke apologised and said: “I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. ‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry. I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt. Maybe some feelings got hurt, or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset, but, you know, I’m sorry about that.”

Big Brother then said that there is “no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house.” Rourke added: “I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that.

Mickey Rourke's controversial stay on the show

Rourke had been put up for eviction on Friday, alongside former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, but was saved by the public vote. After his departure, Sir Michael reposted a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, announcing Rourke’s exit and wrote: “He wanted to leave on day one.” Rourke received a formal warning from Big Brother earlier in the week for “unacceptable language and behaviour” directed at Siwa.

Hughes, 32, had comforted Siwa during Wednesday’s episode after Rourke said he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”. Sunday’s show will also see the shipmates find 2024 celebrity housemate Lauren Simon lounging in the hot tub.

