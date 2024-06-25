Mindy Kaling secretly gave birth to a daughter in February; finally shares first pic and reveals name of baby no 3

Mindy Kaling is a mom of three! The actor, 45, revealed via a new Instagram post that she welcomed her third child in February 2024 after a secret pregnancy. She also shared her baby girl's name. On her birthday on June 24, the actor announced her baby news and said she's received 'the best birthday present' this year. Also read: Mindy Kaling shares details of her ‘scary’ pregnancy during pandemic, says son Spencer is happy and healthy Mindy Kaling shared a glimpse of her children Katherine and Spencer with their baby sister along with a photo of her baby bump (left).

Mindy reveals daughter's name

The actor shared three photos – one of her children Katherine, six, and son Spencer, three, with their baby sister, a second one of herself as she cradled her baby bump and a third of her at the hospital with her two kids. Mindy wrote in her caption alongside the happy photos, "In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne. She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined."

She added, 'When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline. Thanks for all the birthday wishes!"

'Queen of secretly giving birth'

Soon after, some social media users were quick to point out that this wasn’t the first time that Mindy announced a pregnancy and her baby's arrival months later. A person wrote on Instagram, “The way you’ve shocked us three times with three different kids! CONGRATULATIONS!!!” Another said, “How does one have three whole children without being seen in public pregnant.”

A comment also read, "You are stealthy with your pregnancies!!! Gorgeous!!" Someone also wrote, "Queen of secretly giving birth." One person wrote, "How are you so good at hiding your pregnancies!?? Congratulations..." Actor Reese Witherspoon commented on Mindy's post, "Beautifully said..."

Mindy has largely kept her children out of the spotlight since Katherine’s birth in 2017 and has never revealed the identity of their father.