Miss Universe contestant Qi Jia from China withdraws from competition, here’s why

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe, slated as Miss Universe 2023, is right around the corner. This prestigious global beauty pageant is set to unfold in El Salvador’s José Adolfo Pineda Arena on November 18. Recently, though, there may not be a chance for fans to witness Qi Jia, the Chinese representative, compete in the beauty contest. Here's why.

Visa delays force China's Qi Jia to miss out on Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe China(Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Competing in Miss Universe and representing the entire country is one of the greatest achievements every model dreams of. However, being forced to step back due to issues like visa problems is completely unavoidable. The 72nd edition of Miss Universe is scheduled to take place from November 15-18. This month began with all the delegates arriving in El Salvador. Unfortunately, visa complications caused Qi Jia's arrival to be delayed. This led to her missing out on several other competitions scheduled before the finale and thus Qi Jia had to step down from being the representative this year.

Taking to the Instagram, the Miss Universe China official page posted the update. “The Miss Universe competition areas will take place from November 15 to 18. The organizing committee and the champion, Ms. Jia Qi, applied for visa procedures as soon as her coronation was announced and actively prepared for the world finals, however, due to the delay in issuance, she flew to El Salvador as soon as the visa was granted and he lost more than a week of activities, which made it impossible for him to compete in this year’s international event.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Qi Jia to compete for Miss Universe 2024

Later, there was a follow-up suggesting that Qi Jia's journey would not stop and that China would be represented in the Miss Universe 2024 competition the following year by the 2023 Miss Universe China!

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the unversed, El Salvador will host the beauty pageant for the first time in history. The event will be hosted and presented by TV personalities Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos. Reportedly, former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo will also join the duo.