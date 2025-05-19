US' most-watched podcaster on YouTube is also among its most controversial; has a playtime of 284 days
YouTube's top podcast has nearly 20 million subscribers, features long-form discussions with controversial guests, including Elon Musk.
YouTube has announced a US-based, weekly chart, showcasing the most popular podcasts on YouTube. The list shows YouTube’s Top 100 podcast shows in the US. The one ranking highest is still The Joe Rogan Experience.
The channel has almost 20 million subscribers. It is run by one of the most polarising figure in US media, comedian and MMA commentator.
Some stats on Joe Rogan Experience
JRE Library mentions that Joe Rogan has published about 2570 videos on the channel with a collective playtime of 284 days. The episode featuring Duncan Trussell is the longest in Joe Rogan Experience history, running for 5 hours and 19 minutes. It was released on August 31, 2020.
Some of the most watched episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience feature high-profile and often controversial guests. Topping the list is episode #1169 with Elon Musk, which has garnered 69 million views. This is followed closely by episode #1315 featuring Bob Lazar and Jeremy Corbell, with 63 million views. Donald Trump's appearance in episode #2219 ranks third with 56 million views. Other heavily viewed episodes include #1070 with Jordan Peterson (40 million), #1368 with Edward Snowden (39 million), and #1159 with Neil deGrasse Tyson (38 million). Elon Musk appears again in episode #1470, drawing 34 million views. Episodes featuring Alex Jones also make the list — #1255 ("Alex Jones Returns!") has 33 million views, while #1555 (with Alex Jones and Tim Dillon) has 28 million. Rounding out the top ten is episode #1284 with Graham Hancock, which has 27 million views.
Joe Rogan's political stance
He is also known to be among US' most influential personalities. He endorsed President Donald Trump on the eve of last year's election, said in March that Trump's feud with Canada was “stupid” and bemoaned the fact that Canadians “booed us over tariffs" during professional sporting events featuring teams from both countries.
Rogan has recently broken with Trump in other areas, including over wide-ranging deportations, referring to a recent operation to detain immigrants as “horrific.”
Just weeks before Election Day, Rogan taped a nearly three-hour podcast interview with Trump, an opportunity for the Republican nominee to highlight the hypermasculine tone that defined much of his 2024 White House bid.
Here's the list of top 100 podcasts in US on YouTube:
1. The Joe Rogan Experience
2. Kill Tony
3. Rotten Mango
4. 48 Hours
5. The MeidasTouch Podcast
6. H3 Podcast
7. Club Shay Shay
8. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
9. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
10. Dr Insanity
11. Shawn Ryan Show
12. The Pat McAfee Show
13. Timcast IRL
14. The Diary Of A CEO
15. CreepCast
16. Karen Read
17. Murder, Mystery & Makeup
18. The Tucker Carlson Show
19. The Megyn Kelly Show
20. Gil’s Arena
21. Reality Check with Ross Coulthart
22. Lex Fridman Podcast
23. It Is What It Is
24. Bad Friends Podcast
25. 60 Minutes
26. PBD Podcast
27. A Closer Look – Late Night with Seth Meyers
28. Nightcap
29. Just Trish
30. The Lets Read Podcast
31. IHIP News
32. Law\&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber
33. Unsubscribe Podcast
34. The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller
35. The Philip DeFranco Show
36. The Yak
37. Smosh Mouth
38. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
39. Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
40. Breaking Points
41. Timcast News Stories
42. Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield
43. True Crime with Kendall Rae
44. Dark History
45. Julian Dorey Podcast
46. Authorized Account
47. StarTalk Podcast
48. Distractible
49. Serialously with Annie Elise
50. TigerBelly
51. The Joe Budden Podcast
52. Democracy Now!
53. Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast
54. Triggernometry
55. On Purpose Podcast
56. rSlash
57. The 85 South Comedy Show
58. You Should Know Podcast
59. Power Hour
60. Royals
61. The Why Files: Operation Podcast
62. Flagrant
63. Crime Fix with Angenette Levy
64. Legal AF Podcast
65. The Benny Show
66. The Broski Report
67. Huberman Lab
68. Million Dollaz Worth of Game
69. Barry Cunningham Podcasts And Live Shows
70. Breaking News
71. Drink Champs
72. ScreenCrush
73. The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya
74. Shane Dawson Podcast
75. Stories from the Bible
76. The Mel Robbins Podcast
77. Two Hot Takes
78. \#RolandMartinUnfiltered
79. Bulwark Takes
80. Democracy Watch with Marc Elias
81. Pardon My Take
82. 2 Bears, 1 Cave
83. Club 520 Podcast
84. 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony
85. Funky Friday Podcast
86. Impaulsive Podcast
87. Extra Anormal Podcast
88. Your Mom’s House w/ Tom Segura & Christina P
89. 520 in the Morning
90. The Intersection with Popok
91. Crime
92. Critical Role
93. The Matt Walsh Show
94. The Tim Dillon Show
95. Javier Ceriani
96. Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend
97. The David Pakman Show
98. La Cotorrisa – Anecdotarios
99. The Yard Podcast
100. Crime Weekly