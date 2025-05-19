US' most-watched podcaster on YouTube is also among its most controversial; has a playtime of 284 days

YouTube has announced a US-based, weekly chart, showcasing the most popular podcasts on YouTube. The list shows YouTube’s Top 100 podcast shows in the US. The one ranking highest is still The Joe Rogan Experience. YouTube has started releasing a weekly list of most-watched podcasts on the site.

The channel has almost 20 million subscribers. It is run by one of the most polarising figure in US media, comedian and MMA commentator.

Some stats on Joe Rogan Experience

JRE Library mentions that Joe Rogan has published about 2570 videos on the channel with a collective playtime of 284 days. The episode featuring Duncan Trussell is the longest in Joe Rogan Experience history, running for 5 hours and 19 minutes. It was released on August 31, 2020.

Some of the most watched episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience feature high-profile and often controversial guests. Topping the list is episode #1169 with Elon Musk, which has garnered 69 million views. This is followed closely by episode #1315 featuring Bob Lazar and Jeremy Corbell, with 63 million views. Donald Trump's appearance in episode #2219 ranks third with 56 million views. Other heavily viewed episodes include #1070 with Jordan Peterson (40 million), #1368 with Edward Snowden (39 million), and #1159 with Neil deGrasse Tyson (38 million). Elon Musk appears again in episode #1470, drawing 34 million views. Episodes featuring Alex Jones also make the list — #1255 ("Alex Jones Returns!") has 33 million views, while #1555 (with Alex Jones and Tim Dillon) has 28 million. Rounding out the top ten is episode #1284 with Graham Hancock, which has 27 million views.

Joe Rogan's political stance

He is also known to be among US' most influential personalities. He endorsed President Donald Trump on the eve of last year's election, said in March that Trump's feud with Canada was “stupid” and bemoaned the fact that Canadians “booed us over tariffs" during professional sporting events featuring teams from both countries.

Rogan has recently broken with Trump in other areas, including over wide-ranging deportations, referring to a recent operation to detain immigrants as “horrific.”

Just weeks before Election Day, Rogan taped a nearly three-hour podcast interview with Trump, an opportunity for the Republican nominee to highlight the hypermasculine tone that defined much of his 2024 White House bid.

Here's the list of top 100 podcasts in US on YouTube:

1. The Joe Rogan Experience

2. Kill Tony

3. Rotten Mango

4. 48 Hours

5. The MeidasTouch Podcast

6. H3 Podcast

7. Club Shay Shay

8. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von

9. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories

10. Dr Insanity

11. Shawn Ryan Show

12. The Pat McAfee Show

13. Timcast IRL

14. The Diary Of A CEO

15. CreepCast

16. Karen Read

17. Murder, Mystery & Makeup

18. The Tucker Carlson Show

19. The Megyn Kelly Show

20. Gil’s Arena

21. Reality Check with Ross Coulthart

22. Lex Fridman Podcast

23. It Is What It Is

24. Bad Friends Podcast

25. 60 Minutes

26. PBD Podcast

27. A Closer Look – Late Night with Seth Meyers

28. Nightcap

29. Just Trish

30. The Lets Read Podcast

31. IHIP News

32. Law\&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber

33. Unsubscribe Podcast

34. The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller

35. The Philip DeFranco Show

36. The Yak

37. Smosh Mouth

38. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

39. Crime Stories with Nancy Grace

40. Breaking Points

41. Timcast News Stories

42. Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield

43. True Crime with Kendall Rae

44. Dark History

45. Julian Dorey Podcast

46. Authorized Account

47. StarTalk Podcast

48. Distractible

49. Serialously with Annie Elise

50. TigerBelly

51. The Joe Budden Podcast

52. Democracy Now!

53. Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast

54. Triggernometry

55. On Purpose Podcast

56. rSlash

57. The 85 South Comedy Show

58. You Should Know Podcast

59. Power Hour

60. Royals

61. The Why Files: Operation Podcast

62. Flagrant

63. Crime Fix with Angenette Levy

64. Legal AF Podcast

65. The Benny Show

66. The Broski Report

67. Huberman Lab

68. Million Dollaz Worth of Game

69. Barry Cunningham Podcasts And Live Shows

70. Breaking News

71. Drink Champs

72. ScreenCrush

73. The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya

74. Shane Dawson Podcast

75. Stories from the Bible

76. The Mel Robbins Podcast

77. Two Hot Takes

78. \#RolandMartinUnfiltered

79. Bulwark Takes

80. Democracy Watch with Marc Elias

81. Pardon My Take

82. 2 Bears, 1 Cave

83. Club 520 Podcast

84. 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony

85. Funky Friday Podcast

86. Impaulsive Podcast

87. Extra Anormal Podcast

88. Your Mom’s House w/ Tom Segura & Christina P

89. 520 in the Morning

90. The Intersection with Popok

91. Crime

92. Critical Role

93. The Matt Walsh Show

94. The Tim Dillon Show

95. Javier Ceriani

96. Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

97. The David Pakman Show

98. La Cotorrisa – Anecdotarios

99. The Yard Podcast

100. Crime Weekly