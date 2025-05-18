Mystery behind Cannes Film Festival red carpet's giant bird man revealed: It's a condor!

The Cannes Film Festival premiere for Die, My Love was a star-studded affair. Lead stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson were in attendance but the one who got most attention was someone totally else: a giant bird. This giant 'bird' raised many questions on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Saturday.

What is that bird?

Social media was flooded overnight with pictures of a person dressed like a giant turkey-looking bird, with tuxedo-style feathers and a red cowl neck. He posed with other filmmakers and actors on the red carpet but it was hours before anyone realised what was happening.

The costume had a purpose. It was a tie-in with the documentary I Love Peru, which is playing in the Cannes Classics section. The costume was specifically a condor, which in Peru has been seen as a creature connecting heaven and earth.

The synopsis of the documentary reads: “Going through a difficult period, Raphaël Quenard abandons everyone around him and, struck by a disturbing vision, flies to Peru. In this spiritual quest, he is accompanied by his friend Hugo David.”

About Die, My Love

All this happened at the premiere of Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson-starrer Die, My Love. It earned a six-minute standing ovation following its world premiere at the ongoing 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, reported Variety.

The Scottish filmmaker Lynne Ramsay's directorial Die, My Love is competing for the Palme d'Or at Cannes 2025.

As per the outlet, the cast of the movie, including Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and director Lynne Ramsay, attended the premiere of the show.

After the premiere, the cast of the movie received a standing ovation. The director Ramsay cut her ovation short and said,"Wow. I'm so overwhelmed. Thanks to these amazing actors. I've got to get it together, I'll see you in a minute," as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, the movie 'Die, My Love' is based on author Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name, which centres on a new mother who enters psychosis after developing postpartum depression.

Oscar winner Lawrence stars in Ramsay's film as the mother, with Pattinson playing her husband.