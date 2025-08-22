Naomi Watts shows a glimpse of son's dorm room as he starts college, sets it up with ex Liev Schreiber

Exes Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber came together for a wholesome reason this week. The Australian actor reunited with her ex to send their son, Sasha, off to college. Naomi shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram, as they took Sasha to his college, set up his dorm room and took his friends for lunch. Celebrities like Demi Moore and Rita Wilson congratulated the family while Naomi shared heartfelt moments from the college move-in day.

Sasha is joining University of Southern California. A bunch of celebrities already send their kids to the prestigious college. The photos shared by Naomi show her and Liev posing with their son on his dorm bed, setting up the room for him and taking a walk around town.

Sending Sasha to college

"We packed and unpacked, stacked and color coded. We walked and walked, woke up early with excitement. Then we shopped and shopped, and sometimes fought about stupid stuff... We laughed, we cried, I had a few extra secret cries and maybe some not so private ones. We hugged a lot. We built things, we talked to robots, we ate good food.

“We got lost a bunch. We met so many great people. We had deep talks mixed in with a few fart jokes... 🤣 then gave advice about how the world works. But then remembered: he's got this!! He did it!! He dreamed big and worked really hard for something wonderful. Go @sashapeteschreiber – we love you so much. #usc,” she wrote.

Several other celebrity friends also wished Sasha on the new journey. Actor Demi Moore wrote, “Bravo mom and dad!!" Tom Hanks's wife, actor Rita Wilson wrote, “That’s the only time his room will ever look that neat. 😂 congratulations to all!”

Someone mentioned the healthy co-parenting situation between Naomi and Liev. “So pleased to see a divorced couple co-parenting in such a healthy way. Absolutely no idea the back story but this looks awesome,” read the comment.

“I live how normal and healthy this is. Real people and real family. Love everything about this,” said another.

About Naomi and Liev

Naomi is currently married to Billy Crudup. She and Liev were together from 2005 to 2016. She is known for movies such as Mulholland Drive and King Kong.

Liev was recently seen with Nicole Kidman in The Perfect Couple. His next will be Caught Stealing.

Apart from Sasha, Liev and Naomi also have a daughter names Kai.