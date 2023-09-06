Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied look glum as they ditch their wedding rings

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied looked unhappy as they took their two kids to school in Paris on Monday, amid rumours that they have split up.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied’s tense outing amid split rumors(Getty Images via AP)

The couple, who both left their wedding rings at home, seemed tense as they walked with their son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

They barely spoke to each other as they walked side by side.

Both Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, dressed casually for the outing, with the “Black Swan” star wearing blue shorts, a white and green graphic T-shirt, and sneakers.

The “Black Swan” actress accessorized her look with cat-eye sunglasses and a black purse, but her 4-carat Jamie Wolf-designed ring was noticeably absent.

The dancer also opted for a simple look, wearing a white T-shirt and navy pants. He added a blue bandana, dark sunglasses, and a crossbody bag to his outfit.

The pair have been putting on a brave face amid allegations that Millepied cheated on Portman with a 25-year-old woman.

Last month, they were seen together at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final with their son, who sat between them. The appearance came two months after Portman was spotted crying while having a conversation with her husband on a park bench.

The couple looked like they were having a serious discussion while their kids played at the park, and Portman appeared to wipe away a tear at one point.

It was the first time they were seen together since Millepied’s supposed affair with climate activist Camille Étienne made headlines. French magazine Voici published pictures of Millepied and Étienne meeting at his office and then leaving separately almost two hours later. Portman reportedly found out about their affair months earlier, according to Page Six that she and her husband were trying to salvage their marriage.

“They have not split and are trying to work things out. Ben is doing everything he can to get Natalie to forgive him. He loves her and their family,” one insider said in June. However, Us Weekly reported in August that the couple had separated after 11 years of marriage.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider revealed.

A week before that report, Portman was seen without her husband or her wedding ring in Sydney on their wedding anniversary.