Natasha is dead: Scarlett Johansson rules out Marvel comeback

PTI |
Mar 12, 2025 10:44 AM IST

Natasha is dead: Scarlett Johansson rules out Marvel comeback

Los Angeles, Hollywood superstar Scarlett Johansson wants Marvel fans to accept one fact: her superhero character Black Widow is dead.

With crossovers and shifting timelines in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is always a possibility for a fan-favourite character to return from the dead but Johansson said that won't happen with Natasha Romanoff, the real name of her "Avengers" character.

Natasha was killed off in 2019's “Avengers: Endgame" and the actor went on to headline the 2021 prequel movie "Black Widow", which marked her last appearance in the MCU.

Johansson, 40, said fans have to let the superhero go.

“Natasha is dead. She is dead. She’s dead. Okay? They just don’t want to believe it. They’re like, ‘But she could come back!’ Look, I think the balance of the entire universe is held in her hand. We’re going to have to let her go. She saved the world. Let her have her hero moment,” she told the InStyle magazine.

The Oscar nominee will next be seen in "Jurassic World Rebirth", a spin-off in another legendary film franchise.

Johansson revealed that Universal Pictures, the studio behind "Jurassic World Rebirth", recently asked her about whether or not she would join Instagram to help promote the upcoming movie, an offer she refused.

“I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal, and they’re like, ‘Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of 'Jurassic World: Rebirth?' I get a lot of pressure to join social media. … Is there a way where I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn’t feel like I could.

“The work that I put out there is all based in truth. That’s the key ingredient. So if I was a person who really enjoyed social media, then I could totally get on the bandwagon. But I’m not. And I think the film will do fine,” she added.

Also starring Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey, "Jurassic World Rebirth" is set to be released in theatres on July 2.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
See More
