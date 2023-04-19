Nicki Minaj backs Youtuber Kai Cenat after Twitch ban

International pop star Nicki Minaj came to the rescue after streamer Kai Cenat faced a ban from Twitch on April 17. His Twitch account currently shows a message, “temporarily unavailable due to violation of Twitch’s…terms of service.” Kai’s career has now hit a roadblock and stomped. This is his second twitch ban. Image Credit: Christopher Polk

In a very recent Q&A, Nicki Minaj was interacting with her fans when someone asked her about Kai Cenat’s recent scenario. Due to chat flows most of the time it's natural that Celebes overlooks lots of messages, but surprisingly Nicky addressed Kai’s recent ban and wondered why they (Twitch) would terminate his account before saying anything. “Why would they do that? Like why would they do that?” she said

Image Credit: Twitch

“Let the boy live. Let the boy rock. Like stop..!” the singer expressed. Nicki said she dresses up “cute” and appears in his stream to back up Kai. “Alright, I’ma get cute. I’ma dress up nice and cute and I’ma go on live for him and speak with him if that’s cool with him,” said Nicki, 40.

21 year old content creator, Kai became one of the biggest Twitch streamers when he broke Twitch's all time subscription record, last March. He had more than 300,000 subs and surpassed Ludwig and Ninja.

Kai tweeted “Banned” hour later after the ban.

The sensational streamer also posted a heartfelt post, which says “Never been embarrassed to same fit twice, never been embarrassed to have 1pair of shoes, never been embarrassed to sleep on the floor, Never been embarrassed to struggle. You gotta go through hard times before you live lavish. I know its on the way so I'm forever humble.”

In 2022, Kai received a 30 days ban from Twitch. Now a year later he received another ban. Many fans speculated that Twitch disliked the Kick’s gift unboxing stream from Kai, as Kick is the prime rival of Twitch.

Reddit and Twitter speculation suggest that now Kai will move to another streaming platform. Is it Kick or anything else then?