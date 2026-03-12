Nicole Kidman addresses split from Keith Urban for the first time: ‘Always going to be moving toward…’

Actor Nicole Kidman has spoken publicly for the first time about her split from husband Keith Urban since filing for divorce from the country music star in September 2025. Reflecting on the difficult phase, Nicole said she remains grateful for her family and is choosing to focus on preserving those relationships while moving ahead in life. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce was finalised on January 6 in Nashville court just over three months after they announced their separation. (LM Otero Invision/AP)

Nicole Kidman on life after split from Keith Urban In an interview with Variety, Nicole, 58, spoke about her upcoming Practical Magic sequel, Prime Video series Scarpetta, and her personal life over the last year.

"I am, because I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good,," Nicole told the outlet when asked if she is "doing all right" in the months since she and Keith first separated.

Nicole admitted that her priority is keeping her family together while moving on in her life.

She said, “I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect. I’m staying in a place of, ‘We are a family,’ and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”

The actor’s comments on her divorce came after Variety asked her whether "every year is probably the year of Nicole Kidman."

To this, she said, “Well, not last year. I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell.”

More about Nicole and Keith Nicole and Keith, 58, originally met in 2005 and married the following year. They share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15. They were together for 19 years before Nicole filed for divorce on September 30 last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the parenting plan for their daughters, Faith, 15, and Sunday, 17, Nicole and Keith are required to “behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced.”

Since her split from Keith, Nicole has been spending time with her daughters. The marriage was the first for Keith and the second for Nicole, who was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001.