Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban finalise their divorce after 19 years of marriage, agree to no alimony or child support

Actor Nicole Kidman and singer Keith Urban have officially finalised their divorce after 19 years of marriage, with both of them agreeing to waive off any claims to alimony and child support.

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban finalise divorce

The divorce was finalised on January 6 in Nashville court just over three months after Nicole and Keith announced their separation. The couple got married in June 2006 and were together for 19 years before Nicole filed for divorce on September 30 last year, citing irreconcilable differences.

As per a report by People magazine, Nicole and Keith have agreed to waive all child and spousal support rights. Each person is also responsible for their own legal fees and expenses.

According to the parenting plan for their daughters, Faith, 15, and Sunday, 17, Nicole and Keith are required to "behave with each other and each child so as to provide a loving, stable, consistent and nurturing relationship with the child even though they are divorced."

"They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent. They will encourage each child to continue to love the other parent and be comfortable in both families," the agreement stated.

Going forward, Nicole’s home will be Faith and Sunday's primary residence as she has them for 306 days out of the year. Meanwhile, Keith was granted 59 days out of the year, with their daughters allowed to spend every other weekend, from 10 a.m. on Saturday morning to 6 p.m. on Sunday evening, with him. Both of them have joint responsibility for major decisions regarding their daughters' lives.

About Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage

The actor and musician first confirmed that they were separating in September last year. In divorce documents, the Oscar winner cited “marital difficulties and irreconcilable differences”, and both parties agreed at the time to “amicably” divide up their assets.

Nicole and Keith first started dating in 2005. They got married in Sydney in June the following year. They welcomed their first daughter Sunday in 2008, followed by their second daughter Faith in 2010.

Since her split from Keith, Nicole has been spending time with her daughters. On January 2, the actor celebrated the new year by sharing a photo on her Instagram Stories, seemingly taken on New Year's Eve, showing her and her daughters from behind as they placed their arms around one another. The marriage was the first for Keith and the second for Nicole, who was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001.