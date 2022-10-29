Noah Centineo on his absence on from virtual world: I don’t really want to be on social media right now

Actor Noah Centineo, once very active on social media, recently archived all his Instagram posts, leaving fans puzzled. The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor, who has a virtual fanbase of 16 million followers, has finally addressed his social media hiatus. He says the virtual world doesn’t excite him.

The actor shot to fame with his role in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise, emerging as a teenage sensation. In fact, he was pretty active on social media as well, and amassed over 16 million followers. But lately, he has maintained his distance from the virtual world, and just used the medium to post about his work.

“There was a time when I was very active on social media. I was so active for so many years. And then I noticed that and started to not be as active and I started to trail off the world,” Centineo tells us in an exclusive interview.

The 26-year-old continues, “Upon further inspection, I realised that I don’t really want to be on social media right now. So, I just felt like I didn’t want to continue doing that. So, I just archived all my posts. I didn’t delete the posts”.

Now, the actor, who has entered the superhero universe as Atom Smasher with Black Adam co-starring Dwayne Johnson, Pierce Brosnan and Viola Davis, is using the medium to be the voice of his work.

“At the same point, Black Adam happened, and was really excited about it. So, I was like ‘okay, I want to post about it’. That is what I started posting again But I also want it to be good stuff. Like I don’t want to just post because I have to. I want to be excited about what I put up and I want to post something with meaning. I want to bring people closer to me with the things that I post”.

In fact, his outing as superhero Atom Smasher in the superhero film is an important move of his career, as he breaks away from his heartthrob image.

“The most challenging part, which was also the fun part, at the same time was being in this massive space with such incredible actors, who are so compassionate and lovely to work with and somewhat intimidating. And living in a world that is not known to us like we have superheroes and supervillains. The challenge and fun part was to step into that world as though it was our own,” he says.