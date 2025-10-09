NZ cafe admits they ‘falsely claimed’ Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson was forcibly closing them down

After a huge row erupted when a popular New Zealand cafe claimed filmmaker Peter Jackson was forcing the closure of the establishment, the cafe's owners have now admitted their claim was false. In a statement, the owners of the Chocolate Fish Cafe have apologised to the Lord of the Rings director and his partner, Fran Walsh. Filmmaker Peter Jackson was under fire after a NZ cafe claimed he was forcing their closure.

Cafe apologises to Peter Jackson for false claims

New Zealand-born Peter Jackson, best known for his Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, purchased the historic Submarine Barracks property in Wellington with partner Fran Walsh in 2023. At the time, the couple said they wanted to restore the area's "natural beauty."

But last week, the Chocolate Fish Cafe, which operates from the property, claimed that the famous landlords were ending their lease, releasing a statement pleading for another chance. However, on Wednesday, they clarified that Jackson and Walsh were not personally responsible for the closure.

"We apologise to Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh for falsely claiming they were involved in the decision to end our tenancy," they said in a statement. "We were entirely wrong, and it is important to us that we let you know."

Earlier, WingNut PM, the property arm of Jackson and Walsh's WingNut Group, said there had been "occupancy discussions" with the cafe's owners since 2024. The redevelopment plan is intended to "reinvigorate the city and provide a public amenity for all Wellingtonians to enjoy", the company said in a statement to the NZ Herald newspaper. The company or their owners did not react to the cafe's claims or subsequent apology.

All about Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson first gained fame in Hollywood with the 1995 film Heavenly Creatures, which earned an Oscar nomination. He went on to direct the Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-03), which earned around $3 billion worldwide and won 17 Oscars. Jackson followed it up with his adaptation of King Kong, before returning to JRR Tolkien's works with The Hobbit trilogy (2012-14), which also earned just under $3 billion at the box office.

(With AFP inputs)