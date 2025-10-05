Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson forces closure of popular New Zealand cafe; owners plead for another chance

Peter Jackson, best known for directing the Lord of the Rings trilogy, is at the centre of controversy in his native New Zealand, after a popular cafe in the country said it will be forced to close next year due to the filmmaker. Peter Jackson owns the property on which the cafe stands and has reportedly ended its lease as part of a wider redevelopment plan. Peter Jackson has directed the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

Peter Jackson forces closure of popular NZ cafe

Peter Jackson purchased the historic Submarine Barracks property on the Wellington peninsula with partner Fran Walsh in 2023, AFP reported. At the time, the couple said they wanted to restore the area's "natural beauty".

The Chocolate Fish Cafe, which operates from the historic property, said it was informed this week that its famous landlords would end the lease in January, calling it a "devastating blow".

"Despite our requests, we haven't yet been given the opportunity to speak with Peter and Fran directly, and we are asking for that chance," the cafe said in a statement on social media, adding, "We don't want to be forced to close. We don't want to be shut down."

However, WingNut PM, the property arm of Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh's WingNut Group, said there had been "occupancy discussions" with the cafe's owners since 2024.

Peter Jackson's filmmaking career

Peter Jackson began his filmmaking career with the slapstick comedy, Bad Taste, in 1987. It was Heavenly Creatures that brought him to the mainstream, earning an Oscar nomination in 1995. He went on to direct the Lord of the Rings trilogy (2001-03), which earned just under $3 billion worldwide, and won 17 Oscars. Jackson followed it up with his adaptation of King Kong, before returning to JRR Tolkien's works with The Hobbit trilogy (2012-14), which also earned over $2.9 billion at the box office.

(With AFP inputs)