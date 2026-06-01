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Obsession box office collection day 4: Curry Barker's horror film crosses 9 crore in India

Obsession box office collection day 4: The horror film has been hailed by critics and audiences worldwide.

Jun 01, 2026 10:14 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Obsession box office collection day 4: The horror film Obsession has become a sensation worldwide, captivating audiences and striking a chord especially with young viewers for its themes of emotional abuse and consent. The film has already grossed around $148 million worldwide, a staggering feat for a horror release. Let us take a look at how it has performed in India. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan calls Obsession one of the 'best horror films', Ananya Panday also hails Hollywood blockbuster)

Obsession box office in India

Obsession box office collection day 4: Inde Navarrette gives a standout performance in the film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Obsession has collected 1.88 crore in India. It is a slight dip, which is expected given it's Monday. The film was released in India on May 29 and collected 1.75 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the film collected 2.75 crore and on Sunday, it registered its highest single-day haul with 3.25 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 11.52 crore and the total India net to 9.63 crore so far.

Obsession has collected more than the latest Bollywood release on Monday. Lakshya and Ananya Panday's Chand Mera Dil, which is now in its second week, has earned just 78 lakhs on the same day.

About Obsession

 
box office obsession
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Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Obsession box office collection day 4: Curry Barker's horror film crosses 9 crore in India
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