Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis finally settle custody case over their two kids; he will pay $27K in child support: Report

Actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde and actor Jason Sudeikis' legal battle has come to a close as they agreed to joint custody of their two children – son Otis and daughter Daisy. According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Jason will pay a $27500 a month in child support. His estimated income was $10.5 million, while Olivia made about $500000, according to the court documents, reported the portal. Also read: Olivia Wilde accuses Jason Sudeikis of putting her into debt in custody war

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis settle custody case

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis have two kids together. The couple split in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the portal, the exes are set to share joint custody of their two children from next month on what is described as a 'week-on, week-off basis'. Jason Sudeikis, who led the series Ted Lasso, has reportedly been ordered to pay a child-support sum of $27500 per month to Olivia Wilde. The amount comprises $10300 for Otis and $17200 for Daisy.

Per the court papers, Daily Mail reported that Jason will also have to cover 25 percent of Olivia's childcare costs, on top of the $27500 monthly payment.

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis' relationship timeline

In 2011, the former couple reportedly began dating after meeting at a Saturday Night Live finale party. Olivia and Jason got engaged the next year and welcomed son Otis in August 2014 and daughter Daisy in October 2016. They called it quits in 2020.

Bitter legal battle over kids

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Things appeared amicable between Olivia and Jason for some time after their split; however, the co-parents made headlines in April 2022, when Jason served Olivia with legal documents regarding their children, while she was onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

In August 2022, a source spoke to People about their bitter custody battle. "She (Olivia) and Jason don't speak to each other, so they have help communicating about the custody schedule," the source had said.

In March 2022, court filings revealed that the former couple was no closer to settling their custody battle, reported People. Oliva's legal team had claimed that Jason was trying to 'litigate her into debt' as they attempted to determine whether Otis and Daisy should live in New York City or Los Angeles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per People, a filing by Oliva's legal team in April claimed that Jason was 'not paying child support' to cover costs outside of school tuition. This was disputed by the actor's team.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.