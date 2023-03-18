Jason Sudeikis on wrapping Ted Lasso Season 3 shoot: 'It felt like actual sports team'

Jason Sudeikis, the star and executive producer of Ted Lasso, has not confirmed whether the third season of the show will be its last, despite previously planning a three-season arc. While he acknowledged that the current episodes would conclude ‘this story,’ a definitive answer about a future season remains uncertain. In a recent interview, Jason Sudeikis recounted the emotional experience of wrapping up the final shoot of Ted Lasso season 3 with his team. He described how they shared tears and cheers, feeling a sense of camaraderie akin to that of a sports team. (Also read: Ted Lasso: Everything You Need to Know about Season 3 from release date to timings and more) Jason Sudeikis starred in Ted Lasso season 3.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he shared his reflections on the final day of filming for season 3 of Ted Lasso and said, "I mean, it was lovely. It was a scene in the locker room, and then everybody piled in there, it was jam-packed, which our COVID team was very anxious about, understandably. But, yeah, lot of tears, lot of cheers, lot of clapping. It felt like an actual sports team after their final game, but without really knowing if we'd won or lost, which as Ted says is really not the most important thing, so in many ways we won. There was just this feeling, like a call to arms, to take whatever we made here, and however we made it there, to bring that to wherever any of us go next."

Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, and Joe Kelly created Ted Lasso, based on Sudeikis' character from NBC Sports' coverage of the English Premier League. The first season, comprising 10 episodes, premiered on Apple TV+ in August 2020, and its popularity soared. The second season, with 12 episodes, was released in July 2021 and was also widely acclaimed. The show's relatable and lovable characters, intelligent writing, and positive themes of perseverance and optimism are some reasons for its success. The third season of Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV on March 15, 2023.

Jaon rose to fame as a cast member on the long-running sketch comedy show ‘Saturday Night Live’ and has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows. He is also the co-creator, executive producer, and star of the hit comedy series Ted Lasso on Apple TV+. He has received critical acclaim for his work in both comedic and dramatic roles, including his performance in the films Horrible Bosses and We're the Millers.