Olivia Wilde served legal custody documents from ex Jason Sudeikis in bizarre moment on stage at CinemaCon

Actor Olivia Wilde found herself in the middle of a bizarre situation at the ongoing CinemaCon on Wednesday night. The actor was apparently served legal documents by her ex Jason Sudeikis while she was in the middle of her presentation on the stage of the grand event. While Olivia continued with her presentation--albeit after getting bit flustered--the incident did raise some concerns about the security at the event. Amidst backlash about the indecent timing of the delivery, sources have claimed Jason Sudeikis did not know in advance that the documents would be delivered to Olivia at that time. Also read: Olivia Wilde granted 3-year restraining order against alleged stalker

CinemaCon is an annual convention of movie theatre owners and the 2022 edition is underway in Las Vegas from April 25-28. Every year, the event sees first look reveals, trailers, and announcements of several big films before they are released to the public. On Wednesday night, Olivia was on stage presenting the trailer of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling, when as per several reports, an individual interrupted her, slid a large manila envelope across the stage. A surprised Olivia asked, "This is for me?" before opening and reading the contents. She then continued her presentation.

Olivia Wilde during her presentation at CinemaCon with the documents in her hand. (Pic: Twitter)

As per a report in Deadline, people initially assumed the actor had been handed an unsolicited movie script. The manila envelope was marked personal and confidential. It later emerged that the documents in it were actually custody papers being served by Jason Sudeikis. Olivia and Jason were engaged for seven years and have two children together. The couple has been separated since 2020.

The incident was not just bizarre and baffling but also raised concerns about the security at CinemaCon. Every attendee at the high-profile convention must have the visitor’s badge to enter the venue and ideally, no uninvited person should be able to reach the stage. In response, CinemaCon said that they would ‘re-evaluate’ their security protocols. “To protect the integrity of our studio partners and the talent, we will reevaluate our security protocols. We will act accordingly because it’s the right thing to do. We want to do the safe, proper thing,” head of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser told Variety.

Jason Sudeikis also came under heavy fire from fans for the act. Many perceived this as insulting and a breach of Olivia’s privacy. But as per sources, the actor was unaware of how the documents would be delivered. Variety quoted a source close to Jason as saying, “Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms Wilde and Mr Sudeikis. Mr Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.”

Jason and Olivia began dating in 2011 and were engaged in January 2013. While they never married, they share two children. After their break-up, Olivia began dating singer Harry Styles in January 2021.

