Olivia Williams says she can never be cancer-free because of late diagnosis

Olivia Williams, the actor who is known for her roles in 'The Crown' and 'The Sixth Sense,' has shared her harrowing experience with pancreatic cancer, revealing years of misdiagnoses and dismissals by doctors. (Also read: The Crown season 3 review: Olivia Colman retains the majesty of Netflix’s most lavish show) Olivia Williams played Camilla in The Crown.

Olivia opens up about her cancer

As per Deadline, the actress is now supporting Pancreatic Cancer UK, a charity that aims to raise awareness and fund research for the disease.

Williams was diagnosed with VIPoma, a rare neuroendocrine tumour of the pancreas, after visiting 10 doctors in three countries over four years.

She was initially misdiagnosed with lupus, perimenopause, and other forms of cancer, and was even referred for a psychiatric assessment.

"If someone had f--ing well diagnosed me in the four years I'd been saying I was ill... then one operation possibly could have cleared the whole thing and I could describe myself as cancer-free, which I cannot now ever be," she said in an interview, as quoted by Deadline.

More details

Williams has undergone several procedures to remove the tumor and affected organs, but the cancer had metastasized.

She is now undergoing treatment, including targeted internal radiotherapy, and is advocating for a cheap, early test to detect pancreatic cancer. "I'm not looking for sympathy, I'm looking for a cheap, early test," she said.

Williams is supporting Pancreatic Cancer UK as the charity of the year for the TCS London Marathon.

She hopes to raise awareness and funds for research into the disease, which is notoriously difficult to diagnose early.

"This is where I get emotional," she said, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and early detection.

Olivia portrayed Camilla in the final seasons of The Crown, the hit Netflix show that came to an end in 2023.

(via inputs from ANI)