‘Oops’: Nikki Glaser's wardrobe malfunction while lip-syncing Taylor Swift’s hit song at Golden Globes goes viral

Nikki Glaser suffered an unexpected wardrobe malfunction just before hosting the 2025 Golden Globes on the renowned stage at the Beverly Hilton. The 40-year-old comedian managed it well with elegance. Nikki Glaser arrives at the 82nd Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Before the awards ceremony on Sunday, she posted a funny video of herself preparing for the Golden Globes event on Instagram. Glaser performs a lip-synch to the popular song “Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?” from pop star Taylor Swift's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Nikki Glaser's funny wardrobe malfunction goes viral

Glaser walked boldly around backstage wearing a gorgeous gold Prabal Gurung gown while playing the heartfelt song with a quirky flair.

The top of Glaser's gold, strapless dress slides down at one point in the video, which features her walking the red carpet.

In the end of the clip, Glaser made an unintentional nip slip because she leaned forward too much. She was often quick-witted and used a humorous “Oops” graphic imposed over her chest to filter the moment. “You really shouldn't be...,” read the caption of her post on Instagram.

Internet reacts to Nikki Glaser's wardrobe malfunction

As soon as her video went viral on social media, fans and other celebrities flooded the comments section.

“The globes wanted to pop out!” one fan wrote.

“And the Golden Globe for Best Wardrobe Malfunction of her Golden Globe goes to…you girlfriend!!” Journalist Lisa Wilkinson chimed in.

Meanwhile, many admirers applauded Glaser's hosting debut, with one saying, “The room was beaming because of your power of hosting! Loved it.”

As the 2025 Golden Globes host, the comedian left a lasting impression by opening the show with an audacious speech.

Glaser commented on her career milestone with her trademark wit and incisive comedic timing. "I’ve got to say, this feels like I finally made it. You know, I’m in a room full of producers at the Beverly Hilton hotel, and this time all of my clothes are on," she quipped, drawing huge applause.