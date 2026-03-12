Oscars 2026 beef up security amid threat of a possible Iran drone attack? Executive producer clarifies

As tensions between the United States, Israel and Iran continue to escalate, the ripple effects are being felt in California. Following an alert about a potential Iranian drone attack in California, concerns over safety have surfaced around the upcoming 98th Academy Awards ceremony, prompting organisers to step up security arrangements for the star-studded event. Academy Awards host Conan O'Brien, third from right, poses with crew members after they rolled out the red carpet for Oscars telecast, on Wednesday in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Oscar 2026 ceremony under threat? The red carpet was rolled out in Hollywood on Wednesday as preparations got underway for the upcoming Oscars, with host Conan O’Brien and media crews already on the ground for the annual celebration of cinema. However, the glitzy build-up to Hollywood’s biggest night comes amid heightened security concerns after the FBI warned California law enforcement about the possibility of a retaliatory drone attack by Iran targeting the US West Coast.

According to an alert reported by ABC News, the FBI notified law enforcement across California in recent days that Iran could potentially retaliate for American military actions by launching drones toward the West Coast.

In a statement to the LA Times, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department officials said the department was continuing to operate at an “elevated level of readiness and is maintaining increased vigilance.” However, they didn’t comment on the memo.

On Wednesday, during a press conference about the upcoming 98th Oscars, executive producer Raj Kapoor addressed a question about attendee and guest safety.

“I feel like on this show, we have one of the best teams in the business in all aspects, and that comes down to our security team. So, of course, every year we monitor what’s going on in the world. We have the support of the FBI and the LAPD, and it’s a close collaboration,” Kapoor said

He added, “This show has to run like clockwork. But we want everybody who is coming to this show, who is witnessing the show, who is even a fan of the show, when they’re standing outside the barricades. We want everybody to feel safe, protected, and welcome. It’s our job as a producing team to make sure that that translates, and that really comes down to us with this very tight relationship, and we have a whole other team of support. It’s something that we don’t take lightly, and we take a lot of responsibility for.”

According to Variety at the red carpet rollout, security has been increased but is not overtly visible. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had no comment.

The news comes amid escalating conflict between Iran, Israel and the US. In February, the US and Israel launched a joint missile strike on Iran, killing their Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In retaliatory strikes, Iran targeted American bases across the Middle East, as well as military targets in Israel. This led to the closure of airspace across the Gulf and the evacuation of all foreign tourists.

Since the US and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on February 28, war has spread across the region, and casualties have been reported in countries across the Middle East. The conflict has affected Gulf countries such as the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan. Thirteen people, seven of them civilians, have been killed in countries around the Gulf since the war began, including an 11-year-old girl in Kuwait.

More about Oscars 2026 The 98th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, will take place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Comedian Conan O’Brien will return to host the award ceremony.

When it comes to the nominations, Sinners is leading with a stunning 16 Oscar nominations, shattering the previous record of 14 held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016). Sinners is up for Best Picture, Actor Michael B. Jordan, Supporting Actress Wunmi Mosaku, Supporting Actor Delroy Lindo, Director and Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler, Music Score, Song I Lied To You. Cinematography, Production Design, Costume Design, Sound, Editing, Makeup & Hair, Casting and Visual Effects.

It is followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another with 13 nominations. The other big films that are vying for multiple wins include Hamnet, Sentimental Value, and Frankenstein.

Actor Priyanka Chopra will be joining the award ceremony as a presenter. Some of the other presenters at this year's Academy Awards ceremony include Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal, and Gwyneth Paltrow. The previously announced Oscars presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña.