Paris Hilton says she had abortion in her 20s: ‘I was a kid and I was not ready’

Paris Hilton recently welcomed baby Phoenix into the world, with Carter Reum. She had recently shared the news on social media with short and sweet caption that said, “Baby Phoenix. Our whole entire world.” Recently, the socialite also revealed that she almost became a mother over two decades ago but had an abortion around that time. (Also read: Paris Hilton announces birth of son, shares first pic of baby born via surrogate; Kim Kardashian says 'so happy for you')

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcomed their first child via surrogacy, and she shared the first photos of her son after almost a month of the news. Now in a recent interview, Paris revealed that she had to undergo an abortion during her early 20s but didn't feel comfortable sharing the news with the media. In an interview with Glamour, Paris said, “This was also something that I didn’t want to talk about because there was so much shame around that. I was a kid and I was not ready for that.”

In the same interview, Paris also added that it wasn't until Roe vs Wade was overturned last year that she found the courage to tell her story and speak out on the subject. She said, “I think it is important. There’s just so much politics around it and all that, but it’s a woman’s body… Why should there be a law based on that? It’s your body, your choice and I really believe in that. It’s mind-boggling to me that they’re making laws about what you do with your reproductive health, because if it were the other way around with the guys, it would not be this way at all.”

Paris also detailed that even though she knew she wanted a child via surrogate she kept the decision to herself and her closest friends, as she didn't want to go public about such a private matter. Paris and Carter started dating in late 2019 and later got married two years later in November 2021.

