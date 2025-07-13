Poker Face actor Richard Kind explains why he's fine not being the star: ‘I am parsley…’

If you have ever seen Only Murders in the Building, Poker Face, Argo, or A Serious Man, you have likely come across Richard Kind. However, you may be unfamiliar with his name. The veteran actor prefers it this way, balancing fame and anonymity at the same time. In a conversation with CBS News, the Inside Out actor recalled how people might remember him from a project but don’t know his name. Only Murders in the Building actor Richard Kind has worked in several acclaimed projects over the years.(Instagram/@realrichardkind)

"I'll walk down the street and somebody will go, 'Oh, you're a national treasure.' And then I pass 250 people who don't know who I am, and yet that person thinks I'm a national treasure!" he told CBS.

Also Read: James Brolin recalls blind date with Barbra Streisand which both almost cancelled

Richard Kind reflects on his life and career

Kind was raised in Princeton, New Jersey, and believed he would inherit his father's jewelry business. "That I'm an actor is so wrong," he explained. The Argo star added he should have joined his dad’s store, gone into business, or chosen to become a lawyer, like how people expect from a suburban middle-class family's kid.

While Kind has earned his reputation as a respected performer, when he was a kid, he wanted to achieve stardom instead of acclaim. As a child, Kind was mocked for his weight. However, a friend from camp showed the budding actor how to laugh at himself.

Also Read: Evan Rachel Wood won’t appear in Practical Magic 2 - Here's why

Richard Kind has established a steady career as a character actor in theater, television, and movies. He's done it all, from heartfelt roles like Inside Out's Bing Bong to humorous roles in Sharknado 2 and Curb Your Enthusiasm. While not playing the lead role, he brings warmth, comedy, and sincerity to every character he essays.

Richard Kind on being moderately famous

Kind discovered his confidence at Northwestern University and the renowned Second City improv theater in Chicago. "Six nights a week at Second City, that’s my acting Harvard," he stated. Despite his abilities, Kind’s father frequently looked to other sources for validation about his son’s acting skills, like his professors or friends.

The Poker Face actor also had a humorous response to how he’s survived in the entertainment industry. "I am parsley on a plate of meat and potatoes," he joked.

Adding to the hilarious comment, Kind explained, "Now, I'm good. I look great there. I'm the freshest parsley! But they're meat and potatoes. What do I do? I help make the plate look great. That's fine. That's what I usually do. But I can be cut out. I'm just not necessary all the time. And I'm fine, fine, fine with that. I've made a career of it, haven't I?"

FAQs

Why is Richard Kind famous?

Richard Kind is known for his standout roles in shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm and Spin City. He’s also recognized for his voice work in Inside Out and his Broadway projects.

Is Richard Kind related to Barbra Streisand?

Yes, Richard Kind is distantly related through Barbra Streisand’s half-sister, Roslyn Kind, and her late stepfather.

Is Richard Kind friends with George Clooney?

Yes, Richard Kind and George Clooney have been close friends for years. Clooney was even the best man at Kind’s wedding.