Presley Gerber dead at 27: Cindy Crawford’s son made last public appearance to support sister Kaia Gerber. See photos

Presley Gerber, the model and son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, has died at 27. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Presley died on Sunday, September 20, at a rehabilitation facility. His cause of death has not yet been released and officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Presley Gerber’s last public appearance: Cindy Crawford’s son was seen with family months before his death at 27.

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The Gerber family has asked for privacy following his death. A representative for Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Presley’s sister, Kaia Gerber, told PEOPLE, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time”. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, his cause of death has not yet been released, and officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

[Also read: Presley Gerber cause of death: How did Cindy Crawford's son die at 27? All on mental health struggle]

Presley Gerber's last public appearance

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Deep Dive What led to Presley Gerber's struggles with mental health? Presley Gerber openly shared his mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and addiction. He discussed the difficulties of finding effective treatment and often spoke about his experiences through social media, aiming to destigmatize conversations around these issues. How did Presley Gerber's family respond to his death? Following Presley Gerber's death, his family, including mother Cindy Crawford and sister Kaia Gerber, requested privacy during this painful time. They highlighted the impact of his struggles on their family and expressed the importance of mental health awareness. What was Presley Gerber's last public appearance before his death? Presley Gerber's last public appearance was in May 2026 at an event for his sister Kaia Gerber’s collaboration with the brand Re/Done. He attended alongside his family, proudly supporting Kaia, and looked relaxed in photos shared online.

{{^usCountry}} Presley was last seen in public with his family just a few months before his death. In May 2026, he joined his mother, father Rande Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber at the launch of Kaia’s Re/Done collection and campaign film Short/Cuts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Presley was last seen in public with his family just a few months before his death. In May 2026, he joined his mother, father Rande Gerber and sister Kaia Gerber at the launch of Kaia’s Re/Done collection and campaign film Short/Cuts. {{/usCountry}}

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Cindy Crawford had shared photos on her Instagram account. Presley appeared relaxed as he posed for photographs with his family at the event, wearing a red plaid button-down over a black T-shirt and jeans. Kaia had collaborated with Re/Done on the collection and had also joined the company as an investor, creative partner and member of its advisory board. That family appearance was among Presley’s final public moments before his death at the age of 27.

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Presley had spoken openly about his struggles

While Presley spent much of his life in the public eye as the son of one of the world’s most recognisable supermodels, he had also become increasingly open about his own struggles in recent years. He used Instagram to speak about his mental health, anxiety, depression and addiction. He also shared a series of videos under the title “Mental Health Mondays”, where he discussed his experiences with treatment and the challenges of finding help that worked for him.

In a now-deleted post from 2025, he had explained his decision to speak publicly about what he was going through. “Here's some clarity for ya – the truth will set you free (hopefully) haha,” he wrote in the caption.

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He also spoke about his experiences with psychiatrists and said he wanted more direction while trying to figure out the right treatment. “Every psychiatrist I've had—and I've had, like, 15—they're all like, 'Here's 20 medications. Take this if you feel like this, take this as needed.' And I'm like, 'No, don't give me that much leeway. I need some direction,'” he had said in an Instagram video.

In December 2025, Presley also spoke about the depressants he was taking to deal with panic attacks, including Valium, Xanax and Buprenorphine.

Kaia had spoken about her brother

Presley’s struggles also affected those closest to him. In the September 2026 issue of Vogue, Kaia spoke about addiction and how it can affect an entire family.

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She also reflected on Presley’s decision to be open about his life, despite their family traditionally keeping personal matters private. “My parents for most of our lives were very, very private and didn't share anything — and now we have this absolute teacher, my brother, who says, 'I'm gonna be very human for everyone.' There's only so much you can hide from the world,” she said.

Presley built a modelling career of his own

Presley entered the fashion world as a teenager, signing with IMG Models when he was 15. He went on to work with major brands including Dolce & Gabbana, Moschino and Calvin Klein.

Growing up as Cindy Crawford’s son meant Presley was familiar with the fashion industry from an early age, but he admitted that modelling did not always come naturally to him. In a 2016 interview with W magazine, he spoke about the nerves that came with walking the runway. "That's all. I was like, 'Please don't trip, just make it to the end.' . . . I get sidetracked really easily, so if I just think about what I'm doing, then I can do it better".

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His younger sister Kaia eventually followed their mother into modelling as well, giving the siblings a shared connection to the industry. In 2018, Presley told PEOPLE that working alongside Kaia made modelling “a lot less lonely”.