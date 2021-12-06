Priyanka Chopra gets her first line in new The Matrix Resurrections teaser, talks about 'Neo' Keanu Reeves fate. Watch

Warner Bros. Pictures has released a new teaser clip of the sci-fi-action film The Matrix Resurrections. The makers have also announced that the full trailer of the film will release later on Monday (Tuesday in India).

Actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be returning to the franchise as Neo and Trinity. The new teaser begins with Jada Pinkett Smith's saying, “It’s so easy to forget how much noise the Matrix pumps into your head." Jada plays Niobe in the movie. “Something else makes the same kind of noise: War," she adds.

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who plays the character of Sati, can be heard saying, “The most important choice of Neo's life is not his to make.” This is the first time Priyanka has been heard speaking in a teaser. In the last part of the teaser, Neo and Trinity can be seen sharing a kiss.

While the film looks to be as action-packed as the previous parts, Keanu has hinted that the film is just as much a love story as it is anything else.“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains great action. And all will be revealed,” Keanu told BBC’s The One Show.

The film is directed by Lana Wachowski, who earlier co-directed the first three Matrix films with her younger sister Lilly Wachowski. Lana has co-written The Matrix Resurrections with writers David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Lana, David and Aleksandar have previously worked together on the series finale of Sense8.

Apart from Reeves, Moss and Jada, the film will also bring back Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian and Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Also joining The Matrix Resurrections cast are Andrew Caldwell, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith. The film will release on December 22.