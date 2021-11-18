Priyanka Chopra is missing from new Matrix Resurrections poster, disappointed fans ask 'where is she?'

Priyanka Chopra didn't make it to the latest The Matrix Resurrections poster and it has left her fans disappointed. On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram and released a new poster of the film.

While Keanu Reeves was shown in his Neo avatar and the tagline ‘Return to the source' was revealed, Priyanka Chopra was missing. “Step back into the Matrix with this new sneak peek for The Matrix Resurrections. Get ready to watch it in theaters and on HBO Max this Christmas. #TheMatrix @thematrixmovie," read Priyanka's caption.

Fans took to the comments section and expressed their disappointment over her absence. “Where are you in the poster?” asked a couple of fans. “Ye toh dikhi nahi rahi hai (Priyanka is not even seen in the poster),” added another.

Although absent in the poster, Priyanka appeared in the first trailer of the film. The trailer was set to the tune of the song White Rabbit and reveals that Neo has no memory of his past. However, he has glimpses of his past life in the Matrix. He crosses paths with some old and some new characters, one of whom is played by Priyanka Chopra. The actor appears to be seated in a coffee shop as sh interacted with Neo. Following the trailer release, several fans speculated that Priyanka might be playing the grown-up version of Sati.

Besides Keanu and Priyanka, The Matrix Resurrections also stars Jada Pinkett Smith reprising her role of Niobe, and actors such as Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris will be a few new additions to the cast.

Priyanka kicked off the promotions of the film last week in London. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a picture with her co-stars Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “A day and night well done with Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.”