Priyanka Chopra begins promotions for The Matrix Resurrections in London, see glimpses of her ‘day and night well done’

Priyanka Chopra, who has kick-started promotional duties for The Matrix Resurrections, shared a bunch of mandatory check-in posts on Instagram. Early on Sunday, she posted a photo with her co-stars Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II from what appears to be a promotional meet for the Hollywood movie. Talking about long hours of work, she wrote on Instagram that all went ‘well’ on The Matrix Resurrections work sets in London.

“A day and night well done with Jessica Henwick and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II,” Priyanka Chopra captioned her photo. She wore a black ensemble in the picture, as she roped Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick into the frame. Jessica sported an off-shoulder dress and some statement pieces in gold, just like Priyanka.

Hours before her Instagram post, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her look for the day. Sharing a brief video from what appeared to be a make-up room, she wrote: “And it starts, The Matrix Resurrections,” and added a red heart.

The Matrix Resurrections will re-introduce stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity in the fourth instalment of the series, which is based on the concept of multiple parallel universes. The first Matrix movie released in 1999. The trailer of The Matrix Resurrections, released in September, featured Priyanka Chopra in a blink-and-miss appearance in a scene with Keanu Reeves. Jessica Henwick has been cast as a mercenary in the film while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also plays an instrumental character.

Lana Wachowski has returned as the director of The Matrix Resurrections – she also helmed the other three Matrix movies in collaboration with sister Lilly Wachowski. The film is slated to open in cinemas in the US on December 22. It will also premiere on HBO Max but will only be available to stream for a month there.

The Matrix Resurrections is yet another addition to Priyanka Chopra’s list of Hollywood films. Her list of upcoming movies also includes Hollywood movie Text For You and Jee Le Zaraa, back home in Bollywood, in which she co-stars with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

