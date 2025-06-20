Priyanka Chopra reveals she lost part of her eyebrow while filming Heads of State: 'Could have been my eye'

Priyanka Chopra on her injury

Priyanka appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, where she opened up about the experience of shooting Heads of State. While talking about the making of the film, Priyanka spoke about the pranks that were pulled on her, and how she attempted to break the ice between her co-stars Idris Elba and John Cena.

But what drew fans' attention was how Priyanka managed to injure herself on set. Talking about a particular scene, Priyanka said, “The camera has a matte box, and I was supposed to roll on the floor and fall, and it was raining. And the camera was supposed to come in close to me. So the camera operator came in a little bit closer–I came in a little bit closer, and it took out a chunk of my eyebrow. Could have been my eye, so I was very grateful that it wasn't. I just put surgical glue on there, stuck it. Finished my day, because I did not want to come back and shoot in the rain again.”

About Heads of State

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, the action-comedy film Heads of State stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in lead roles and also features Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid and Sarah Niles in pivotal roles. The much-awaited film is a thrilling ride full of action, humour, and surprises, which will premiere on Prime Video on July 2.