Priyanka Chopra slays in black, dons bright orange wig in fun game with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. See pics

Actor Priyanka Chopra knows how to turn heads whether on-screen or off. Currently busy promoting her upcoming film Heads of State, the star was recently spotted leaving NBC Studios after taping her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Pictures and videos of her waving at paparazzi and obliging fans with selfies and playing a fun game with Jimmy on the show, quickly surfaced online, sending her admirers into a frenzy. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra holds Malti tight as she enjoys her first roller coaster ride at Disney World: ‘We went 4 times’) Priyanka Chopra promotes her film Heads of State at Jimmy Fallon's show.

Priyanka Chopra spotted in New York

The video shows Priyanka waving and posing for paparazzi outside NBC Studios. Photographers couldn’t stop complimenting her, calling her “gorgeous” and “beautiful.” She also took time to sign autographs and take selfies with fans gathered outside before heading to her car.

Priyanka Chopra’s team also shared a series of photos from her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The pictures captured the actor in a lively conversation with Jimmy, looking stunning in a black body-hugging dress paired with black heels and a sparkling diamond necklace. The photos also offered a sneak peek of Priyanka and Jimmy donning wigs and playing a fun game on the show, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the episode.

About Heads of State

Heads of State is an American action-comedy film directed by Ilya Naishuller. The star-studded cast includes John Cena, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra, Jack Quaid, Paddy Considine, Stephen Root, and Carla Gugino. The story follows two world leaders who must put aside their rivalry to prevent a global conspiracy after becoming targets of a dangerous foreign adversary.

The action-packed trailer features Priyanka as Noel Bisset, a senior MI6 agent tasked with protecting Clarke and Derringer. While many fans were impressed with Priyanka’s fierce action-packed avatar, some felt her role appeared limited. The film is scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2.

Priyanka's Indian film comeback

Meanwhile, Priyanka is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated SSMB 29. Touted to be an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones, the film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film is currently in production, and several behind-the-scenes photos from the Hyderabad shoot have surfaced online, sparking major excitement among fans.