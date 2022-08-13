Priyanka Chopra mourns Quantico co-star Anne Heche's death: 'You'll have a special place in my heart'

Actor Anne Heche died on Friday after she met with an accident a few days back. Actor Priyanka Chopra and Anne's fans remembered the late actor on social media. Around a week back, Anne car collided with a Los Angeles house, which led to her critical injuries and the house was left completely destroyed. Also Read: Another World's Anne Heche dies at 53, her son says ‘I'm left with deep sadness’

Priyanka Chopra shared a post on her Instagram Stories for Anne, that read, "My heart goes out to Anne Heche's children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart." Priyanka and Anne Heche worked together in the 2015 television series Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra send condolences to late actor Anne Heche.

Filmmaker Ted Geoghegan tweeted an old photo of Anne with her ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres and wrote, “Kids today don't know what it was like, but I vividly recall when Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres came out about their relationship back in 1997. I was in awe, and remember thinking, ‘This could really change things for people’. Thank you for so bravely taking that step, Anne. RIP” One fan tweeted, “May her soul rest in peace.” Another one said, “I hope her kids are fine, they are too young.”

Ted Geoghegan remembers Anne Heche, posts an old photo of her with Ellen DeGeneres.

Anne's family released a statement about her death on Friday. According to People, the statement read: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

