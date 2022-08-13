Another World's Anne Heche dies at 53, her son says ‘I'm left with deep sadness’

Veteran actor Anne Heche, who was known for playing the character of Vicky Hudson in the 90s show Another World, died on Friday. Around a week back, Anne struck a house in the Los Angeles with her car, critically injuring herself and destroying the house. Also Read: Koi Mil Gaya actor Mithilesh Chaturvedi dies in Mumbai days after heart attack, son-in-law confirms death

Anne's family released a statement about her death on Friday. According to People, the statement read: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Reports suggest that Anne is legally dead under California law, but her heart is still beating and she hasn't been taken off life support in order to give OneLegacy Foundation enough time to locate recipients who will be a match.

Anne's elder son Homer told People, "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you."

Anne rose to fame in 1990s and 1980s with her appearance in films such as, Volcano, Wag the Dog, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days Seven Nights, and the 1998 remake of Psycho, as well as the soap opera Another World (1987-1991).

