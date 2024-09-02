Priyanka Chopra stuns in black dress, Nick Jonas rocks pink suit at family friend's wedding. See pics

Priyanka and Nick's new pictures

Nick took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and shared a photo dump from the wedding. In the first picture, he's seen rocking a pink suit and posing intimately with his wife, who is sporting a black dress. The next picture was that of their invitation cards placed at the table, which stated Nick's full name – Nicholas Jonas. Nick then posed with his singer-brother Joe Jonas and their drummer Jack Lawless in the next still.

The fourth picture was a selfie of Nick capturing him, Priyanka and the rest of the Jonas family seated for the proceedings. In the last still, Nick struck a pose with Joe, their brother Franklin Jonas, and their mother Denis Miller-Jonas. Joe and Franklin looked smart in bottle-green and orange suits respectively. Nick captioned the post, “Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk loved being there to celebrate you.” An Instagram user commented, “Priyanka stunning gorgeous.” Another wrote, “Love that pink suit nick!!!” Power couple, Power family (heart eyes and fire emojis)," read a third comment.

Fans ask where's Kevin Jonas

The internet, however, couldn't help but ask why the third half of the Jonas Brothers, Kevin, isn't in any picture. Instagram users flooded the comment section and asked “What about Kevin? (laughing with tears emoji),” “What about Kevin (crying emoji),” and “Where is @kevinjonas ??”

Kevin Jonas was indeed present at the wedding as can be ascertained through his Instagram Stories and Reel. He shared a video of him and the groom suiting up for the wedding. He also posted on his Instagram Stories a video of the newlyweds and wrote, “What a beautiful day. Congrats you two (red heart emoji).” An Instagram user commented on Kevin's Reel, “Not me asking: What about kevinnnn. Well, I'm at peace now. (red heart emoji).” Another wrote, “I was looking for you!!!!!” “You look so handsome, Kev!” read a third comment.

Priyanka will be next seen in Heads of State and The Bluff, whereas Nick will next star in Power Ballad.