'Priyanka Chopra would make awesome Marvel superhero': Eternals star Richard Madden praises Citadel co-star

Although Priyanka Chopra hasn't been associated with a Marvel project yet, her Citadel co-star Richard Madden feels she'd make an ‘awesome’ MCU superhero. 
Priyanka Chopra's Citadel co-star Richard Madden praises her.&nbsp;
Published on Nov 01, 2021 03:16 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Eternals star Richard Madden thinks that his Citadel co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas would make an ‘awesome’ Marvel superhero. He also praised Priyanka, calling her a beautiful and strong actor.

Richard Madden makes his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals. The actor plays the role of Ikaris in the film. Besides the upcoming film, the Game of Thrones star has been busy filming Citadel with Priyanka since earlier this year.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Richard was asked if Priyanka would fit into the MCU. He said, “She'd make an awesome Marvel superhero. She's a wonderfully talented actress and she's beautiful and she's so strong and I think she would absolutely nail it. Who knows, we'll see her as an Eternal one day.” 

Earlier this year, Joe Russo also praised Priyanka. The director, who is one of the executive producers of the Amazon Prime Video series, told Indianexpress.com, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Priyanka made her international acting debut with Quantico. The show ended after three seasons. She then made her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, starring Dwayne Johnson in the lead. Priyanka has a number of international projects in the making. 

These include the fourth Matrix film, titled Matrix: Ressurection, with Keanu Reeves, Priyanka will also be seen in Text For You, alongside Celine Dion and Sam Heughan and a film with Mindy Kaling, among others. 

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, Nick Jonas and the whole family come together for Jonas Brothers Family Roast. See pics

Back home, in India, Priyanka announced she would be starring with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zara. The film, directed by Farhan Akhtar, revolves around a road trip.

