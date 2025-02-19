Rihanna shows off Bad Girl Riri sass by shutting down dumb questions following A$AP Rocky’s legal victory

Singer Rihanna has once again made headlines, this time not for her music, but for her sassy response to the media outside a courtroom. The occasion marked a significant victory for her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky, who was found not guilty of firing a handgun at a former friend on a Hollywood street in 2021. Also read: Rihanna says she is ‘thankful’ after boyfriend A$AP Rocky's not-guilty verdict in felony assault trial A$AP Rocky came to the court with Rihanna in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)

Rihanna's No-Nonsense Response

Following the verdict, Rihanna was spotted outside the courtroom, where she was met with a flurry of questions from the media.

A video clip of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky emerged on social media, showing the couple outside the courtroom surrounded by a throng of people. In the background, a group of enthusiastic women, likely fans or reporters, cheered and asked Rihanna how she felt about the verdict. With a subtle gesture, Rihanna turned around and raised her hand, signalling for silence and conveying that she and A$AP Rocky were relieved.

There is one more clip which shows Rihanna shutting down a query. When one fan asked, “Asap how does it feel losing your childhood best friend?” She clapped back by asking “how do u think it feels?”

About the case

On Tuesday, A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in a case which dates back to 2021. He was facing two felony charges for allegedly firing a gun at a former friend in 2021, a conviction that could have resulted in a prison sentence of up to 24 years. As the jurors exited, he expressed his gratitude, telling them, “Thank y’all for saving my life.”

His girlfriend was with him there to support him. Rihanna stood by his side as he addressed reporters, acknowledging the intense toll of the past four years. “We want to thank God first, you know what I’m saying? This whole experience has been crazy, but I’m thankful, nonetheless. Blessed to be here right now, to be a free man talking to y’all. Thank you. All praise to God,” he said.

Rihanna also expressed her relief on social media following the not-guilty verdict. She took to her Instagram Story, sharing a message of gratitude. “The glory belongs to God and God alone! Thankful, humbled by His mercy!” she wrote along with a prayer emoji.