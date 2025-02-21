'RIP 007': Fans are shaken and stirred as Amazon MGM Studios gains creative control of James Bond franchise

The bombshell announcement that Amazon MGM Studios will be gaining creative control of the James Bond franchise has fans in shock. On Thursday, Variety reported that long-time producers and custodians of 007, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, would be stepping back. This gives Amazon the right to call the shots about the franchise, including casting the new Bond. But fans are less than enthused. (Also read: Jeff Bezos flexes his latest luxury purchase, the James Bond franchise; asks who should be the next 007) Daniel Craig is the most recent actor to play superspy James Bond in film.

Fans react to James Bond news

As the news was shared online, fans commented upon the change, raising fears about Amazon Studios' ability to handle the franchise. "It’s over. RIP Bond. 1962-2025," wrote one in a rather macabre fashion. Another sounded the death knell and said, "Broccoli was the one protecting it from becoming streaming slop. Cooked!" One fan referred to the character's death in the last Daniel Craig film No Time To Die: "Turns out Bond really and truly died in the last film."

Many pointed out that Amazon's track record with iconic franchises is not good, raising fingers at their Lord of the Rings prequel series. "Yay after marauding Tolkien it’s time for another …one Brit at a time Jeff one Brit at a time," read one comment. Others feared that the streaming giant and studio will dilute the franchise with too many IPS. "Now Bond movie, Bond prequel before his license to kill TV series, M spin-off, Moneypenny spin-off. Blofeld series origins," read one comment.

However, not all were ‘doom and gloom’ about the announcement. A few in the minority expressed hope as well. One fan wrote, "I think the best movies were done. The last few episodes were a bit slow and boring. If it recenters the plot around gadgets, cars, luxury real estate and action scenes, why not." As many 'hardcore fans' accused Bond of going woke and said they were apprehensive of a black Bond under Amazon, one commenter defended the choice with, "White men have played big roles for decades. Maybe Bond can take a cue from Doctor Who and learn."

How Amazon MGM Studios took control of 007

As per details of the historic agreement, Amazon MGM Studios, Michael and Barbara have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights wherein the Broccolis and Wilson will remain co-owners but Amazon MGM will have creative control.

“Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment. We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world,” said Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios.

About the James Bond franchise

Created by Ian Fleming in 1953, James Bond is a fictitious British spy working for MI6 under the code name 007. The character appeared in films produced by the Broccolis' Eon Productions, starting with Dr No in 1962. The Eon series has produced 25 films grossing $7.8 billion globally. Seven actors have played Bond on the big screen with Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig all earning praise for their portrayals. After Craig announced he wouldn't return to the character post No Time To Die, the hunt for a new Bond has been on since 2023.