Road House movie review: Jake Gyllenhaal pulls all the punches in this surprisingly fun remake

How long will it take to give more credit to the actor that is Jake Gyllenhaal? The actor always steps up when it is required and even more so, uplifts everything he touches. The same goes for his new movie Road House, which stars him as Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who gets hired to clean up the mess at a drinking joint. (Also read: Motherboard review: Portrait of single parent's decades-long journey with her son is an absolute gem) Jake Gyllenhaal in a still from Road House, now streaming in Prime Video.

The premise

Clean up he does, more than what is expected of him – both as a character and actor. Dalton asks, before beating up the tough guys, "Do you have insurance?" He then helps them understand that he was not kidding, as he proceeds to smash them to the ground like fruit pulp. To take a notch higher, Dalton even drives them to the nearest hospital. As played by a very beefed-up Jake Gyllenhaal-- he is reticent and matter-of-fact in his approach, swinging his way through life without much to give away.

The actor headlines this witty remake of the much-loved 1989 film Road House which was directed by Rowdy Herrington. It was more or less the same story, where the bouncer was played by Patrick Swayze. The updated version, directed by Doug Liman, which has now made its way to Prime Video, has none of that brawniness to it. Rather it is unexpectedly subdued in its approach, swinging its punch with a lot of sophisticated humour. It works.

We first meet Dalton getting ready for an illegal fight, when he is approached by a bar owner (Jessica Williams) who proposes that he come help her place getting a little cleaned up from all the unruly mess. The cash seems good enough, so off he goes- readily agreeable in his solitary smile, making friends with the local folks and teaching some bad boys just how hard his punches can hold.

The first half is breezy and unexpectedly fun, mostly because of the treatment and the sleek performance by Gyllenhaal at the centre. Trouble begins to arise with the entry of a rich bad guy and the ultimate big nemesis in the form of Knox, who is played by real-life MMA star Conor McGregor. He is the one with the knack for mayhem, and McGregor steals the thunder in quite a few scenes as this over-the-top bad guy, bringing in the much-needed goofy line readings for his part. As predictable it might be, turns out there's a lot more violence in store. If only, the resident crocodile was used a little more!

Final thoughts

Road House is honest about its obviousness, and delivers on the well-choreographed action sequences. The supporting cast and their dynamics are some of the false notes that needed some work. Furthermore, the archetype of the troubled past of the protagonist tends to weigh down the requirement of the second half. Still, Gyllenhaal manages to bring in a lot more to his testosterone-ladden figure which saves the day, and ultimately makes up for a surprisingly fun as well as absorbing remake for this generation.

