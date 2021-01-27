Singer FKA Twigs has spoken about the 'deeply racist' abuse she faced when she was dating actor Robert Pattinson. Recently, the singer had also filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of mental and physical abuse.

In an appearance on Louis Theroux's Grounded podcast, she said that some of Pattinson's fans couldn't accept the fact that he was dating a person of colour. The couple were in a relationship for three years, and were even engaged before ending their relationship in 2017.

“People just called me the most hurtful and ignorant and horrible names on the planet,” she said. “He was their white Prince Charming and they considered he should be with someone white and blonde. It’s essentially bullying and it does affect you psychologically.”

She continued, "I’m not trying to deny my history, I just think it’s important that I’m not defined by it, because he doesn’t have to be defined by it."

In December, she accused LaBeouf of harassment, and called him 'dangerous'. In a detailed statement via Variety, FKA Twigs said, “Shia LaBeouf hurts women. He uses them. He abuses them, both physically and mentally. He is dangerous. For too long, LaBeouf has sought to excuse his reprehensible actions as the eccentricities of a free-thinking ‘artist.’ Even though his history of violent behaviour was well-documented, many in the media have treated LaBeouf as a harmless figure of fun, which has helped enable him to perpetuate his cycle of abuse of women over the years. There is nothing funny about the exploitation of and battering of women.”

Also read: Shia LaBeouf knowingly infected FKA Twigs with STD, killed stray dogs to get into the ‘mindset’ of gangster character, lawsuit reveals

LaBeouf in an official statement said “many of these allegations are not true,” but admitted that he owed the women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”









Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON